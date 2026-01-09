Red Lion Inn & Suites Urbana Opens

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the opening of Red Lion Inn & Suites Urbana. The 127-room, midscale hotel is located in Urbana, Illinois. The city is home to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, the Spurlock Museum, and Urbana’s Market at the Square.

“Sonesta warmly welcomes Red Lion Inn & Suites Urbana to the portfolio,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “Located in proximity to The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, this property will provide exceptional service and local charm to travelers touring the institution, visiting family and friends, and for those looking to explore surrounding state parks.”

Red Lion Hotels, Inns & Suites properties are situated near national parks, giving guests the opportunity to explore.