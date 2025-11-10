Red Lion Inn & Suites Lemoore Opens

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Red Lion Inn & Suites Lemoore in Lemoore, California. The 66-room, midscale exterior corridor hotel offers proximity to Lemoore’s Naval Air Station, as well as tourist attractions like Lemoore City Park, Lions Park, the Sarah A. Mooney Memorial Museum, and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

“The expansion of the Red Lion Hotels, Inn & Suites by Sonesta brand showcases the continued strength of Sonesta franchising and sustained consumer and owner demand for affordable, midscale properties,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and President of Franchise & Development. “As owners and operators ourselves, Sonesta is proud to continue to grow our footprint with established ownership groups. In fact, this is the fourth hotel, and third brand, with this owner.”

