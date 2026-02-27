Red Cliffs Lodge Moab Announces Property-Wide Renovation

MOAB, Utah—Red Cliffs Lodge Moab announces an extensive, property-wide renovation. Taking place over much of the last year, the project included a completely redesigned lodge, a new signature restaurant and cocktail lounge, Ember, and a new look and feel to the 40 creekside and 39 riverfront suites. An overhaul of 31 riverfront cabins, the final phase of the project, is currently underway.

“Resting along the Colorado River, each guestroom looks out over moving water and glowing red rock—a setting that feels almost unreal in its beauty,” said Stina Funch, founder and creative director of Atwater Inc. Studio. “The guestroom design was kept quiet and intentional, using natural materials and warmth to honor the landscape and invite guests to slow down and simply be present.”

The reimagined lodge serves as a gathering place with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Colorado River and a display of the nearby red cliff mesas. It also includes a central, double-sided fireplace, along with a space adjacent to the cocktail lounge and Ember’s dining room. A retail space, filled with curated goods and art from local makers, as well as toiletries, sweets, snacks, beverages, and grab-and-go selections, is across from the welcome desk.

“From the moment guests enter the lobby, the desert is present,” said Sormeh Rienne, interior architect and designer. “When designing the public spaces of this hotel, I let the desert lead. Framed views, natural materials, and a quiet palette rooted in the landscape create a place that feels both expansive and grounded.”

Additional Details

Ember, the lodge’s new signature restaurant and cocktail lounge, serves fire-driven, modern American fare. Led by Executive Chef Daniel Horn, Ember’s menu offerings are crafted with regional ingredients. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, signature dishes include the pan-seared salmon with charred broccolini, grilled trout, peppercorn-crusted New York striploin steak, four-cheese ravioli with roasted fall squash and sage, and more.

“The reconceptualized Red Cliffs Lodge is a beautiful balance of the lodge’s western roots and an enhanced experience for guests,” said Nicholas Fogarty, general manager of Red Cliffs Lodge Moab. “We took care in celebrating its longstanding character while introducing a captivating design. We can’t wait to introduce our guests to the latest iteration.”

Situated 20 miles from downtown Moab, Red Cliffs Lodge Moab, a Marriott Bonvoy property and part of the Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors collection, serves as a gateway to Moab’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. Partnerships with local outfitters allow guests to coordinate experiences, from private guided dark sky tours at Arches National Park to air tours of Canyonlands National Park and horseback trail rides through western movie sets