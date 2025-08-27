Recreation at Moxy NYC Downtown Completes Redesign

NEW YORK, New York—Recreation at Moxy NYC Downtown debuted a new look following a redesign that combined vintage gaming elements with mid-century Americana. The updates include leather seating and sectional sofas adaptable for a variety of gatherings, custom-made medicine ball ottomans, a mix of dining and accent chairs, upholstered in velvets and textured vinyls, patterned stools, throw pillows, and layered fabrics.

The new design also highlights Americana with real leather and American walnut finishes, and it utilizes a color palette of hunter greens, deep teals, and burgundy reds.

“Recreation has always been a playful, social bar environment. The refresh adds a more sophisticated, grown-up feeling to the space,” said Jonathan Knudsen, chief executive officer of Concrete Hospitality Group. “By introducing higher-quality finishes, bespoke elements, and custom seating, we’ve made the space feel more elevated while maintaining its lovable approachability. The versatility makes it the perfect place for everything from happy hours to private events, while our robust programming calendar of music, curated events, and strategic partnerships makes every night a night to remember; play on.”

In addition to the redesigned space, Recreation is debuting refreshed menus with offerings like mini martini pairings, Gochujang cocktails, boxed sushi, and more.