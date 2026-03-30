Brand conversions are emerging as an increasingly attractive, strategic path to growth in the hotel industry. While new development remains an important part of long-term expansion for hoteliers, converting existing assets from one brand to another offers a compelling alternative. This approach enables faster speed to market, more efficient capital deployment, and the flexibility to respond to evolving guest expectations and market dynamics. In today’s environment, conversions allow hoteliers to unlock value in existing properties while aligning more closely with brand positioning and demand, making them a powerful partner for ground-up development in expansion planning.

Conversions present a calculated method of repositioning a hotel’s identity and the guest experience without the time and capital required by ground-up development. While this method can involve meaningful design transformation, it is not always about a complete reinvention; rather, it focuses on aligning an existing asset with the right brand, market positioning, and operational model. In an increasingly competitive hospitality landscape shaped by expanding brand portfolios, shifting traveler expectations, sustainability goals, and capital efficiency, conversions have become a significant aspect of many owners’ strategies.

Understanding Audiences to Facilitate Successful Repositionings

When evaluating a hotel for conversion, the first step is to determine whether the existing property can support the desired brand based on its location, market demand, and physical structure. Each brand comes with its own standards and operational model, along with expectations for public space, room layout, ceiling height, ballroom capacity, and amenity offerings. A building must physically support those standards in order for a conversion to be viable.

The sheer number of sub-brands has exploded over the past two decades, with more than 130 across Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG. That level of saturation means owners must assess whether their current flag truly aligns with the market or whether another brand could better capture demand. Conducting a thorough market analysis for every project is essential in evaluating these factors and determining whether a conversion is appropriate.

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For example, urban markets may support elevated lifestyle brands, while secondary or tertiary markets may simply need a stronger select-service presence to fill a unique gap in its hospitality landscape. The key to a successful reposition is the complete understanding of local competitors and demographics, as sub-brands differ in far more than aesthetics—they are designed to target specific traveler segments through design, amenities, and operations.

Benefits to the Environment—and the Bank

Conversions inherently carry sustainability advantages with their reuse of existing infrastructure, reducing embodied carbon, minimizing construction waste, and lowering the overall environmental impact. From a budget standpoint, conversions are also typically less expensive because structural systems, utilities, and foundational components are already in place. This minimizes the need to bring in experts to create plans from scratch; property teams can instead update any systems or structural items that may need a refresh. By selecting to renovate existing structures, conversions can reduce upfront capital requirements, shorten delivery timelines, and limit material waste.

In some cases, particularly when a property is targeted toward lifestyle or higher-end offerings, conversions can support stronger rate performance, including improvements in Average Daily Rate (ADR). This is typically driven by a more intentional guest experience, refreshed design, and amenities that better reflect evolving traveler expectations. Conversions require careful evaluation, including the enhanced understanding of building conditions to ensure it fits a brand and its operational implications. This strategy can ultimately provide meaningful value by balancing cost efficiency, sustainability considerations, and market responsiveness, all while preserving and enhancing the character of the existing asset.

What’s Next for the Hospitality Conversion Market

Brands and owners are responding to changing market conditions by embracing adaptive reuse and thoughtful design strategies to reposition existing assets for improved performance. As conversions continue to gain momentum—with strong activity in the sector expected to persist—this shift reflects an important evolution in how growth is approached across the hospitality industry. It also signals where meaningful opportunities lie for owners and developers to take advantage of existing potential, particularly by revitalizing underperforming or aging properties in ways that can meet market demand in its current state.