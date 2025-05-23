Industry NewsRebel Hotel Company Expands Northeastern Portfolio With Management Takeover of Delta Hotel...
Rebel Hotel Company Expands Northeastern Portfolio With Management Takeover of Delta Hotel Woodbridge

By LODGING Staff
Delta Woodbridge


NEW YORK, NY—Rebel Hotel Company has expanded its presence in the Tri-State region with the addition of Delta Hotels by Marriott Woodbridge to its growing management portfolio. Located in the Greater New York area, this full-service property represents Rebel’s latest brand acquisition.

As part of the transition, Rebel is implementing a comprehensive repositioning strategy to improve operations and enhance the guest experience. Plans include upgraded amenities, service enhancements, and the reopening of the hotel’s signature restaurant, with a fresh, modern concept designed to appeal to both travelers and the local community.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Rebel Hotel Company to bring our proven expertise to a property with incredible potential,” said Brian Sparacino, president and CEO of Rebel Hotel Company. “Our goal is to transform Delta Woodbridge into a standout hospitality destination through operational excellence, creative repositioning, and a guest-first philosophy that sets the hotel apart in a competitive region.”

Located in the Greater New York area, just minutes from key corporate hubs, retail destinations, and transit connections into New York City, the 312-room Delta Hotels Woodbridge is positioned to serve as a destination for both business and leisure travelers.

