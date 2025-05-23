NEW YORK, NY—Rebel Hotel Company has expanded its presence in the Tri-State region with the addition of Delta Hotels by Marriott Woodbridge to its growing management portfolio. Located in the Greater New York area, this full-service property represents Rebel’s latest brand acquisition.

As part of the transition, Rebel is implementing a comprehensive repositioning strategy to improve operations and enhance the guest experience. Plans include upgraded amenities, service enhancements, and the reopening of the hotel’s signature restaurant, with a fresh, modern concept designed to appeal to both travelers and the local community.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Rebel Hotel Company to bring our proven expertise to a property with incredible potential,” said Brian Sparacino, president and CEO of Rebel Hotel Company. “Our goal is to transform Delta Woodbridge into a standout hospitality destination through operational excellence, creative repositioning, and a guest-first philosophy that sets the hotel apart in a competitive region.”

Located in the Greater New York area, just minutes from key corporate hubs, retail destinations, and transit connections into New York City, the 312-room Delta Hotels Woodbridge is positioned to serve as a destination for both business and leisure travelers.