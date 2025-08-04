Industry NewsRebel Hotel Company Adds Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill to Its Portfolio
Industry NewsManagement

Rebel Hotel Company Adds Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff

Washington, D.C—Rebel Hotel Company announced the recent transition of Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill, which expands Rebel’s Hilton portfolio and marks the company’s entrance into the nation’s capital.

Located just steps from the U.S. Capitol, the Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill is a 267-room hotel that serves business, government, and leisure travelers alike, offering proximity to Union Station and extensive meeting space.

“Moving to Washington, D.C. is a major moment for Rebel,” said Brian Sparacino, president and chief executive officer of Rebel Hotel Company. “We’ve built our business on creative thinking and close collaboration, and we’re excited to bring that same mindset to one of the most competitive hospitality markets in the country. We’re especially grateful to the Hilton team for their ongoing partnership and support as we continue to grow together.”

This latest transition builds on Rebel’s relationship with Hilton; the company’s portfolio now includes four Hilton-branded hotels and several independent properties across the United States.

Bernardus Lodge & Spa Joins Legend Collection by Preferred Hotels & Resorts
