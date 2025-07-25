NEW YORK, NY—Rebel Hotel Company announced the addition of Domain Sunnyvale to its West Coast collection. Located in Silicon Valley, Domain Sunnyvale represents a strategic expansion for Rebel as it continues to scale its footprint across key markets nationwide. The addition of Domain Sunnyvale further solidifies Rebel’s expansion strategy in the California tech corridor.

“Rebel’s strength lies in our ability to operate with the creativity and nimbleness of a boutique firm, while delivering the efficiency and consistency of a larger platform,” said Brian Sparacino, president and chief executive officer of Rebel Hotel Company. “With Domain Sunnyvale, we’re bringing that mindset to a dynamic tech-driven market where experience, flexibility, and independent positioning truly matter.”

Domain Sunnyvale is located minutes from the region’s major corporate headquarters, tech campuses, and transit links. The hotel includes contemporary rooms, workspaces, local culinary influences, and social programming tailored to Silicon Valley’s community.

The addition follows Rebel’s recent growth across multiple markets. As part of the Rebel portfolio, Domain Sunnyvale will benefit from enhanced programming, direct distribution expertise, and a refreshed guest engagement strategy. Rebel Hotel Company will oversee full operational management of the hotel.