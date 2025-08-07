RealINSIGHT Marketplace to Hold Hospitality Auction

New York, NY—RealINSIGHT Marketplace announced a previously unscheduled auction event on August 20, 2025. Assets in this event, along with those in previously scheduled auctions on August 13th and September 10th, will include a combined portfolio of hospitality assets across seven U.S. states. The auctions will be hosted exclusively on the Marketplace platform.

The sale includes a portfolio of hotel properties located across Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Ohio, with starting bid prices ranging from $650,000 to $3,225,000.

The auctions include Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Hampton Inn, and Residence Inn brands, totaling 1,306 rooms between the three auctions.

“These auctions offer buyers a prime opportunity to acquire well-positioned hospitality assets in growth markets,” said Damian Smoter, senior vice president of Marketplace. “These properties are an ideal entry point for investors seeking value-add assets in high-demand regional markets.”

Advertisement

Each auction will be conducted online through the Marketplace platform.