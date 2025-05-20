ORLANDO, Florida—Spanning more than 295 guestrooms and suites in Orlando’s theme park and convention district, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Orlando Resort & Suites announced the completion of a nearly $7 million renovation of its South Tower, inclusive of all 164 guestrooms and bathrooms. The newly upgraded tower will welcome guests for the grand opening of Universal’s EPIC Universe theme park.

Located just one mile from Universal Orlando Resort, the hotel’s newly renovated tower shows Ramada’s Roja room design, combining red tones, modern neutrals, textiles, and updated furnishings. Each room has upgraded in-room technology—including 50” 4K televisions with streaming and casting—along with spa-inspired bathrooms with walk-in showers. Microwaves and mini fridges also come standard. Other areas enhanced as part of the renovation include light touches to the hotel’s lobby, meeting spaces, and public areas.

“This renovation marks a new era for our hotel,” said Swapnil Shah, president of Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Orlando Resort & Suites. “We’re excited to offer families and theme park enthusiasts an elevated and stylish stay that’s not only affordable but conveniently located to all the attractions that make Orlando a world-class destination. And now, with EPIC Universe opening its doors, there’s no better time to experience everything Ramada—and Orlando—has to offer.”

In addition to the redesigned deluxe standard rooms in the South Tower, the hotel also has a second tower offering all-suite accommodations for families or larger groups. These suites (located in our North Tower) provide guests with separate living and sleeping areas, kitchenettes, and sleeper sofas.

Advertisement

Guests of the resort also benefit from access to amenities. Highlights include:

Continental breakfast

Self-parking and property-wide WiFi

A rooftop pool, sun deck, and fitness center with complimentary beverages (Club Level guests only)

Complimentary scheduled shuttle service to Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World

On-site business center with computer workstation

“Whether you’re here for a family vacation, a work trip, or a little bit of both, Ramada Plaza Orlando has something for everyone,” added Shah. “With beautiful new rooms, fantastic amenities, and no resort fees, we make it easy for families to relax, have fun, and get the more for their money on their Orlando adventure.”