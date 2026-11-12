RAM Hotels Announces Rebranding

COLUMBUS, Georgia—Officials of RAM Hotels announced the company’s completed rebranding as it enters the lifestyle space. The company, which is hosting private tours of its new corporate headquarters, highlighted a variety of new materials, including a new company logo, website, messaging, and related materials, such as business cards, letterhead, leave-behinds, and envelopes.

“What started with one family-run hotel in 2002 has grown into an award-winning hospitality company with properties across the Southeast U.S., and we wanted to showcase this evolution,” said Rinkesh Patel, president, RAM. “This rebranding reinforces who we are within the industry. Throughout our history, we have focused on what got us here: great people, strong partnerships, and a belief that there’s always a better way forward.

“That being said, we are expanding who we are as a company. While we will continue to work with such globally recognized brands as Hilton and Marriott, we are making a deliberate shift towards a more lifestyle, experience-driven portfolio, and the rebrand is indicative of this new focus.”

RAM recently opened its first lifestyle properties, the AC Columbus Downtown, GA, and the AC Hotel Auburn. The company also currently has its first Tribute Portfolio hotel, the Former House, under development. Expected to open in summer 2027, the new property is located in downtown Eufaula, Alabama, within the renovated Bluff City Inn. Former House will include Lore, a first-floor restaurant. Additionally, RAM has two under-development lifestyle properties in Columbus, Georgia., a Moxy and a separate, upscale, soft-branded hotel.

New Identity

RAM’s new visual identity is composed of a series of elements, including the primary logo, serving to unify the brand through both internal and external viewpoints. The new color logo incorporates the letters R, A, and M to represent “relationships,” “activation,” and “mission.” RAM also introduced multiple “brand lockups,” marks created for internal use in place of logo marks where full branding is not necessary. The company announced that its new color palette includes brass, parchment, forest black, Grecian white, ram red and sky blue. A series of brand patterns representing “supports,” “pillars” and “connection” debuted as well.

The company’s new website incorporates all the new design elements while updating the company’s history and capabilities. Visitors are invited to learn more about RAM’s services, portfolio and people. Located in downtown Columbus, Georgia., RAM’s new corporate headquarters is designed to reflect the portfolio the company is building.

“This rebrand also is an opportunity to bring more visibility to the charitable efforts RAM pursues to support the communities that support us,” Patel added. “Across our portfolio, our properties and their leadership teams are consistently finding ways to give back to the communities they serve. From backpack drives and humane society partnerships to Trunk or Treat events and local community initiatives, our teams take genuine pride in being involved and making a difference.”