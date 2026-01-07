Raines Announces Development of The Lantern Hotel Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, South Carolina—Raines announced that, in collaboration with The Warren Norman Company, Noble Food and Pursuits, Comporium and WinthropLIFE, the company is developing the first boutique hotel in Rock Hill, S.C., with the mission of employing individuals with disabilities.

Like the 59-key Lantern Hotel in Columbia, S.C., The Lantern Hotel Rock Hill will incorporate inclusive hospitality. As in Columbia, the Rock Hill hotel will also build on the historic character of its site as an adaptive “return to use” of the Andrew Jackson Hotel. The property was most recently known as the Guardian Building.

“We are extremely excited to announce The Lantern Hotel will open in Rock Hill in the fall of 2026,” said Warren Norman, managing partner of the Warren Norman Company. “It will consist of 56 guest rooms, The Noble restaurant, bar, private speakeasy, event space, a private dining room and a membership program that will bring to Rock Hill an experience never seen before. Its unique architecture and design will lend itself perfectly to merging the past and future to create a community of places of gathering around extraordinary food and beverage service. “

“My personal favorite part of this hotel and restaurant is the mission to employ people with disabilities. The hospitality industry is a perfect opportunity to train and equip people with differing abilities to not only provide job opportunities, but to learn skills to apply to other job opportunities elsewhere. Our partnership with the WinthropLIFE program is a central part of this mission and continues the efforts that the people of Rock Hill have already shown through initiatives like Miracle Park,” Norman added.

“The vision for The Lantern in Rock Hill extends beyond exceptional hospitality; it is rooted in intentional community impact, which aligns perfectly with the core values we uphold at Noble Food and Pursuits. We are honored to partner with the Warren Norman Company, an organization that shares our commitment to positively shaping the future of this community through quality development and meaningful local investment,” said Jim Noble, chief executive officer of Noble Food and Pursuits.

Project Details

The Lantern concept will be directed by General Manager Rick Hayduk, whose passion for inclusive hospitality was inspired by the birth of his daughter, Jamison, who has Down syndrome. His familiarity with this journey changed his professional focus, influencing him to create expanded career pathways for individuals with disabilities in hospitality.

Comporium, another Rock Hill company, is also a partner in the project. According to Shaun Barnes, Comporium’s vice president of corporate communications and business development, “Our involvement with The Lantern Rock Hill embodies our commitment to giving back to enhance the quality of life in the areas we serve. This project attracted us because it revitalizes downtown Rock Hill, and at the same time, creates meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities through its partnership with WinthropLIFE.”

“This new hotel in Rock Hill will be so much more than a place to stay in an ideal location. It will represent a premier destination that will serve as a transformative force, offering life-changing career opportunities and showcasing what’s possible when you focus on intentional hospitality,” said David Tart, managing partner at Raines.