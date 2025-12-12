AIKEN, South Carolina—Co-developers and majority owners Raines and Vantage Realty Partners announced plans to restore and refresh the Rose Hill Estate in Aiken, South Carolina. The downtown property, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974, will be rehabilitated into a boutique hotel with a food and beverage program, private event spaces, and restored public gardens.

The project is slated to open in late 2027. Vantage Realty Partners first identified the site. The company chose Raines as its hospitality partner to co-develop and operate the hotel upon opening. Verity Works, a historic preservation studio and co-owner of the estate, places the property’s character at the heart of the project, guiding a careful rehabilitation that honors its legacy.

Atlanta restaurateurs Chris Hall and Ryan Turner, the co-founders behind Unsukay Restaurant Group (known for Warhorse Investments, Muss & Turner’s, Eleanor’s, Local Three, MTH Pizza, and Roshambo), are also part of the project. Hall and Turner are participating as general partners, bringing their experience in direct collaboration with Raines to shape every facet of the F&B program.

“Chris and I are honored to partner and collaborate with this incredible team that has been assembled,” Turner said. “This is a unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity to help shape a landmark for the Aiken community.”

Preserving Rose Hill Estate’s Character

Carefully preserving the estate’s history while simultaneously creating a modern hub for both Aiken residents and visitors is a key part of the project.

“Rose Hill is a rare gem, and we are approaching this project with the deep respect its history deserves,” said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines. “Aiken is a world-class destination, and it deserves a world-class hospitality experience. Our goal is to create that experience—a place that feels both timeless and vibrantly current. We aren’t just building a hotel; we’re stewarding a legacy and creating a central gathering place for the community. We are thrilled to partner with Vantage to bring this vision to life.”

“We were captivated by the property’s history, its architecture, and its prominent location,” said Chris Carter, cofounder of Vantage Realty Partners. “We understood from the beginning that the scope and significance of Rose Hill required a partner with specialized, best-in-class hospitality expertise. Through a mutual connection, we were introduced to the Raines team, and after walking the grounds together, it was clear we shared a unified vision for preservation and activation. This partnership is built on a shared commitment to executing this project at the highest level for Aiken.”

The estate’s main house was designed by J.F. Leitner early in his career and completed in 1900. The house reflects a refined interpretation of the Shingle Style, incorporating Colonial Revival elements such as classical window and door details, gambrel roof forms, and horizontal massing. The property includes the main mansion, stables, and several auxiliary buildings set among formal gardens and landscaped grounds.

The planned rehabilitation of Rose Hill will reestablish the gardens and grounds as one of the estate’s defining characteristics, curated with public trails and outdoor art displays.

Community Focus

Central to the community mission are local partnerships. Rose Hill will collaborate with the Aiken Center for the Arts—founded at Rose Hill—serving as a satellite site for exhibitions and curated art throughout the property. The estate will also host an Artists in Residence program, providing on-site studios for artists with ties to Aiken. The ownership team is working with the Historic Aiken Foundation to ensure that the development approach, which prioritizes the preservation and long-term stewardship of this landmark site, is consistent with the historic preservation goals, ordinances, and guidelines in Aiken.

Discussing the project’s early stages, Chris Jackson, principal of Verity Works, stated, “We made community engagement a priority during the rezoning process earlier this year, and that commitment will continue as we move into the rehabilitation of Rose Hill. Our goal is for this project to reflect the values and aspirations of the Aiken community at every step.”