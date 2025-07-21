Industry NewsRaines Adds Two DoubleTree by Hilton Properties to Management Portfolio
Raines Adds Two DoubleTree by Hilton Properties to Management Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
DoubleTree by Hilton Raines
Photo Credit: DoubleTree by Hilton

FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines announced the debut of two new DoubleTree by Hilton properties in South Carolina. Located in Summerville and Greenville, the properties have undergone renovations, including extensive upgrades to guestrooms, public areas, and food and beverage facilities. Both hotels opened in July 2025.

DoubleTree by Hilton Greenville Woodruff Road has 126 keys, and DoubleTree by Hilton Summerville Nexton has 95 keys. The properties will offer standard DoubleTree amenities, including flexible meeting spaces and a full-service bar and restaurant. 

They will also offer proximity to local attractions. DoubleTree by Hilton Greenville Woodruff Road is near the crossroads of Interstates 85 and 385, and it is 15 minutes from downtown Greenville’s restaurants, art scene, and entertainment at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. DoubleTree by Hilton Summerville Nexton is off I-26, a mile from Downtown Nexton and 20 minutes from Downtown Charleston. 

“We are very pleased to welcome two additional Hilton properties to the Raines portfolio and are excited to be overseeing the renovation process,” said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines. “Raines has a history of driving long-term value through brand alignment, and we look forward to delivering high-quality, guest-focused hospitality experiences for travelers in these desirable Southeast markets.”

Azul Hospitality Adds Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs to Managed Portfolio
Peachtree Group Launches $250 Million Special Situations Fund
