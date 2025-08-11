FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines announced the addition of Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte University Research Park in Charlotte, North Carolina, to its management portfolio. Raines assisted the undisclosed owner in acquiring the property, facilitating the transaction from start to finish.

Located along I-85 and 485, Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte University Research Park is situated in University City. The market offers a blend of academic, corporate, and residential communities, as well as a range of industries. Major employers in the area include Allstate, IBM, AT&T, Duke Energy, TIAA, and Wells Fargo. The hotel is five minutes away from UNC Charlotte and Atrium Health University City. The property also offers proximity to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, zMAX Dragway, and the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The 105-key hotel’s suites include the usual Home2 Suites amenities, including fully equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly property also offers an indoor pool and fitness center, as well as meeting rooms for larger gatherings, as well as complimentary breakfast, a 24/7 market, and free Wi-Fi.

“We are thrilled to welcome Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte University Research Park to the Raines portfolio,” said Grey Raines, managing partner, Raines. “This deal showcases Raines’ capabilities as a multi-faceted partner for hospitality investors. In this instance, we helped identify the asset, underwrite the deal, and assisted with legal services and closing. This project was completed in partnership with a long-time investor, further demonstrating the strength of our relationships and our commitment to treating every owner as more than just a number. We look forward to continuing this partnership and ensuring that this property thrives.”

In 2024, Raines added more than 20 properties to its management portfolio, and the company has continued to grow in 2025 with new developments and management agreements across the Carolinas.