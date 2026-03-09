FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines announced that it has secured the management agreement for Courtyard by Marriott Columbus in Columbus, Mississippi. The property is owned by Krish Hotel LLC, which purchased the asset in December 2025.

“When existing clients refer new business to our team, it speaks to the trust we’ve built and the results we’ve delivered, and we don’t take that for granted,” said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines. “We look forward to bringing our deep experience with the Marriott brand as we manage another great property in the Southeast.”

Courtyard by Marriott Columbus includes 110 keys, a business center, meeting space, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. The property also offers an on-site convenience store and on-site laundry. The hotel restaurant, The Bistro, serves American fare and is open for breakfast and dinner.

The property is part of the “Golden Triangle” region of eastern Mississippi. The Golden Triangle encompasses the cities of Columbus, Starkville, and West Point and functions as a single economic and travel market. The region has an estimated population of 147,000 across five counties, making it one of the most economically active regions in Mississippi outside Jackson and the Gulf Coast.