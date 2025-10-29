Radisson Hotel Group Highlights Global Signings and Openings

BRUSSELS—Radisson Hotel Group announced that it added more than 210 signings and openings to its portfolio throughout 2025.

Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said, “The year so far has seen Radisson Hotel Group succeeding in our pursuit of excellence for customers and owners. Hotel openings have been carefully curated to what business and leisure travelers are seeking in 2025, and we have a very strong pipeline of hotel signings and anticipated openings.”

In EMEA, Radisson Blu added signings and openings in France, Germany, Türkiye, and Montenegro. Among the additions was The Medlock at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium. Later this year, Radisson Blu CDG Airport Terminal Hotel, Paris, will welcome travelers as well.

France proved to be a growth market across the company’s portfolio. In 2025, Cour des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel, opened, and the company signed the Banke Opera Paris, A Radisson Collection Hotel, which will debut in 2026. The brand marked its arrival in Hungary with Radisson Collection Hotel, Basilica Budapest, and reopened the Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin.

Radisson RED signed new hotels and opened properties across the United Kingdom, Romania, India, the United Arab Emirates, and Thailand. The brand reached a milestone with the opening of Radisson RED Oslo City Center, the company’s second verified Net Zero hotel. In London, a partnership with PPHE Hotel Group will see the brand’s debut in the city, minutes from Liverpool Street Station.

Radisson Individuals grew to over 100 hotels in operation and under development since its launch in 2020. In 2025 alone, the brand expanded its footprint across France, Portugal, Germany, Malta, and Kazakhstan, with new signings secured in the United Kingdom, Poland, Spain, Greece, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, India, and the Philippines. Recently, the brand introduced three segments: Premier, Boutique, and Retreats.

The Radisson brand continued to evolve. Radisson Hotel Manchester City Center, a verified Net Zero hotel, opened as the company’s first verified Net Zero hotel while the brand entered new markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia, and Madinah, Saudi Arabia. 13 new Radisson properties opened in India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam as well.

Radisson Hotel Group continued to expand its resort portfolio, now comprising more than 160 properties. New openings and signings spanned from Asia to Europe, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Egypt, and Armenia. Highlights include Radisson Hotel Cannes on the French Riviera, Radisson Collection The National Hotel, Brussels, and the debut of Radisson Collection Resort, Galle in Sri Lanka, and Radisson Collection Resort & Spa, Jaipur in India. In China, 130 hotels were signed and opened in 2025, pushing the pipeline close to 300 hotels.

Radisson Hotel Group also surpassed the milestone of 200 hotels in India. More than 130 properties are in operation and over 70 are under development. This growth was led by 59 new signings in 18 months and expansion into 47 new cities.

“As we look ahead, our goal is clear: delivering meaningful value to our owners, creating memorable experiences for our guests, and driving responsible growth that strengthens communities worldwide,” said Younes.