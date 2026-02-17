Radisson Hotel Group and Amadeus announced the launch of a solution that builds an API connectivity between the Group’s EMMA Central Reservation System (CRS) and the Amadeus Travel Platform. The collaboration will empower travel sellers, delivering enhanced efficiency and an enhanced booking experience when accessing the Group’s booking platform.

The solution integrates with the Group’s existing API, eliminating the need to maintain separate interfaces. The Amadeus connection updates in real time with Radisson Hotel Group’s API, ensuring accurate, timely booking data is brought directly into the Amadeus Travel Platform, for travel sellers to access. Additionally, the new API connection integrates AI‑driven data mapping in the back end to streamline search and booking flows, boosting efficiency while significantly enhancing the accuracy and relevance of results.

Mirja Sickel, executive vice president, hospitality distribution at Amadeus, said, “The API connectivity with Radisson Hotel Group is a milestone in our mission to transform how the industry approaches distribution. We have enhanced our connectivity by leveraging AI to map the data fields between the two systems, which ensures consistency and reduces manual tracking.

“We know that having the capability to share changes in rates and availability instantly to travel sellers around the world is essential for hoteliers in today’s market. That’s why we’ve built a flexible, reusable connection through the Amadeus Travel Platform that can be adopted by other hotel chains to help hotels stand out from the crowd.”

Enhanced Access

The direct connectivity offers multiple benefits across different teams and guest segments. Travel sellers and travelers can make richer comparisons across room-level amenities, room types, and rates for more informed decisions and personalized stays, while the Group’s employees benefit from a reduction in manual tasks as updates take place automatically. The result is enhanced efficiency and improved communication between hoteliers, travel sellers, and travelers.

“At Radisson Hotel Group, we champion innovation and are proud to be part of the next era of hotel distribution with Amadeus,” said Richard Biggs, global head, RevGen EMMA CRS & Channels, Radisson Hotel Group. “This direct connection will enable us to continuously modernize and leverage the latest technologies to meet the needs of our customers.”