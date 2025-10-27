Quore Debuts Quore University Training Platform

DENVER, Colorado—Quore announced the launch of Quore University, a new learning management system. The training platform, designed by Quore and LearnUpon, includes 12 curated learning paths tailored to the individual needs of more than 40 job titles. Following a successful pilot of more than 600 hotels, Quore University is now live at all 7,400 Quore customer locations.

“Our mission is to make Quore indispensable for every user,” said Drew Smith, director of training at Quore. “By delivering targeted, engaging training experiences, we’re helping hotels onboard faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver exceptional service—all while reducing churn and improving employee satisfaction.

“When a GM asks, ‘How do I prepare my staff to use Quore?’—the answer is Quore University,” he added. “Quore U represents a fundamental shift in how hotel staff engage with training. Every team member, from front desk associates to general managers, can access personalized, role-specific learning content designed to boost confidence, deepen product knowledge, and improve day-to-day performance. At times, GMs or corporate teams don’t have the time to properly train the staff, so now Quore University does the heavy lifting—all while empowering each team member to take ownership of using Quore.”

Collaboration with LearnUpon

When conceptualizing the platform, Quore partnered with LearnUpon to add personalization, certification, and gamification. LearnUpon’s SaaS platform powers learning and development for organizations across industries, from hospitality and healthcare to technology and professional services.

“From day one, Quore had a clear strategy: empower every user, regardless of role or location, with the learning they need to succeed,” said Nick Libutti, senior implementation consultant at LearnUpon. “Together, we built a solution that not only makes training more accessible and effective but also delivers measurable business impact. By combining Quore’s deep understanding of hospitality with LearnUpon’s powerful SaaS platform, we’ve created an LMS that’s as intuitive as it is transformative.”

The resulting solution is flexible, scalable, and data-driven, with reporting tools that give hotel leaders real-time visibility into employee progress and certification status.

“The hospitality industry thrives on consistency and service, and that begins with learning,” Libutti added. “Our work with Quore ensures that training isn’t just accessible, it’s measurable. Leaders can now see exactly how learning impacts operations, retention, and overall performance.”

Quore University includes built-in gamification capabilities, which turn learning into an engaging experience. Through badges, leaderboards, and interactive challenges, hotel employees are encouraged to compete, collaborate, and continue their journeys to learn.

“Training shouldn’t feel like a chore,” Smith said. “By integrating gamification into Quore University, we’re motivating staff to engage with training content on a deeper level. The result is a workforce that’s not only more skilled but also more connected, empowered, and excited to grow.”

Multilingual and Mobile

Quore University is available in English and Spanish. The platform is mobile-friendly and offers certification portability, enabling employees to carry their credentials across properties and brands that use Quore. Additional languages are being added.

“We wanted to meet hotel staff where they are—on the move, in multiple languages, and in roles with unique training needs,” Smith said. “Whether someone is learning how to manage guest requests or maintain building systems, Quore University gives them the tools to succeed from day one.”