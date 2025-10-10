Quore Announces Upcoming Debut of New Training Platform

FRANKLIN, Tennessee—Quore announced that it will debut Quore University, its learning management system, at The Hospitality Show, which will be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, from October 26-28.

Quore will introduce attendees to Quore University, designed to improve the way hotel teams engage with training. Quore University will combine gamification features with 12 tailored learning paths, in multiple languages, covering 42 different job titles, each crafted to enhance team engagement, reduce employee churn, and elevate the guest experience.

“We’re excited to debut Quore University at The Hospitality Show,” said Drew Smith, Quore director of training. “This isn’t just another LMS, it’s a transformative training platform that speaks to the individual needs of every hotel staff member—from line-level employees to executive management. We’ve gone beyond the one-size-fits-all approach, giving each user a personalized learning journey designed to motivate, connect, and gain proficiency in the technology.”

Smith explained that one of Quore’s main goals was to empower the individual staff member. Associates can take control of their day using Quore if they know the path.

Advertisement

“Quore University gives everyone a path,” he said. “No more ‘train the trainer’ or I have to wait for my GM to train me. We will take care of that, and the GM can just worry about getting trained themselves and watching the report to make sure everyone else is certified.”

Quore University will utilize integrated gamification. With LearnUpon’s branded training portals, Quore is delivering an experience for hotel employees that fosters healthy competition and gives users something to work toward—whether that’s earning badges, climbing the leaderboard, or simply completing a certification.

“Unlike traditional training platforms, Quore University focuses on specific learning paths designed for each role within a hotel,” Smith said. “The program ensures everyone receives training that’s most relevant to their job. Whether someone’s learning about how to organize their day or how to keep up with preventative maintenance checks, they’ll find the content they need, with the flexibility to learn at their own pace.

“Quore University isn’t just about creating better-trained staff; it’s about making sure all hotel teams are connected across properties, regardless of where they work,” Smith continued. “With mobile access and certification portability, employees can take their learning—and their certifications—with them when they move between hotels or properties that use Quore.”

Built for a Multilingual Workforce

From launch, Quore University will be available in both English and Spanish. By providing training in Spanish, Quore ensures that line-level employees, supervisors, and managers can all access the same role-specific learning paths in the language they are most comfortable with.

“Launching in Spanish alongside English was a priority for us,” Smith said. “We know how vital it is for every hotel staff member, regardless of language, to feel confident using the tools that power their work.”

Pilot Testing and Global Expansion

Quore University was piloted by more than 600 hotels beginning in August, with plans for a full roll-out in October. As the platform expands, additional languages and courses will be added to accommodate a global audience.

“We’re focusing on getting things just right before we expand further,” said Anna Lee Collingwood, Quore training specialist. “The feedback we’ve received during the pilot phase has been invaluable, and we’re committed to making Quore University the best learning platform it can be.”