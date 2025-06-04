Quore, LBA Hospitality Celebrate Nearly a Decade of Partnership

FRANKLIN, Tennessee—Quore announced the completion of a fully customized Preventive Maintenance (PM) template buildout for LBA Hospitality. Since 2017, LBA has partnered with Quore to enhance how its engineering and operations teams manage preventative maintenance, inspections, and asset protection. Today, all LBA-managed hotels—spanning a portfolio of more than 100 properties across global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, Best Western, and Hyatt—leverage the Quore PM platform as their standardized solution.

“In today’s environment, visibility, accountability, and adaptability aren’t optional; they’re essential,” said Steven Steelfox, LBA Hospitality director of engineering and asset protection. “Quore provides a centralized platform that allows us to standardize our processes, capture actionable data, and ensure every property meets and exceeds our brand and owner expectations.

“With customized templates for building, life safety, mechanical, and guestroom inspections, we no longer need multiple documents at a single hotel,” he said. “It’s a real game-changer. Quore gives us flexibility without sacrificing consistency.”

Exceptional Support, Enhanced Guest Satisfaction

Steelfox shared that Quore has been a constant throughout his hospitality career, “Everywhere I’ve worked, Quore was either already in use, or one of the first platforms I implemented. Management companies consistently choose Quore because of its simplicity, and now, with enhanced template customization, it’s even more powerful. One well-designed template can support every operational need at the property level.”

He emphasized that Quore offers LBA leadership visibility into how assets are maintained, even when they aren’t physically on site. “Their customer service and training program are truly the best in the industry,” he added. “Quore is so intuitive, the training is almost unnecessary. New associates can log in and navigate it with ease.”

Steelfox said ease of use is directly impacting the guest experience. “We’ve seen a clear correlation between Quore utilization—especially the Cleanings app and PM tools—and improved guest scores. The hotels that embrace the platform most fully are also the ones delivering the highest satisfaction ratings.”

Quore is also enabling LBA’s engineering teams to track daily, monthly, quarterly, and tri-annual inspections electronically, and helping LBA’s associates proactively identify and resolve issues before they impact guests or incur higher costs.

As the Dothan, Alabama-based management company continues to expand and update its technology strategy, LBA is also partnering with Quore on brand integration initiatives, including an active project involving Marriott’s GXP platform.

“Our relationship with LBA Hospitality is one of our most valued and collaborative,” said Kalie Wilcox, Quore senior client account manager. “Steven and his team are passionate about continuous improvement, and it’s been a privilege to help them build a program that scales with their evolving needs.”