Pure Wellness Announces Partnership With Prime Group US

DALLAS, Texas—Pure Wellness announced a new partnership with Prime Group US and Shaner Hospitality, introducing Pure rooms to three properties within the company’s portfolio: Playa Largo Resort & Spa in Key Largo, Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, and Hilton Aventura Miami.

“We are thrilled to partner with Prime Group US and Shaner Hospitality and introduce Pure rooms across three exceptional properties in Florida,” said Zachariah Webster, president, Pure Wellness. “These hotels are located in markets where travelers increasingly seek premium wellness accommodations, and Pure provides a powerful way to enhance the in-room environment, drive rate premiums, and support overall guest satisfaction. We look forward to supporting Prime Group US as they bring this elevated room experience to their guests.”

Pure uses a proprietary, multi-step treatment process to turn standard guestrooms into wellness-optimized spaces, with 99 percent anti-viral and anti-microbial protection, air quality that exceeds HEPA standards, and hypoallergenic comfort.

Prime Group US and Shaner Hospitality identified Pure rooms as an opportunity to elevate the guest experience while maintaining competitive positioning across its Florida portfolio.

“Our goal is always to invest in initiatives that meaningfully enhance the guest experience and strengthen asset performance,” said Heather Strauss, director of hotel asset management, Prime Group US. “Pure aligns perfectly with that strategy, offering a differentiated wellness product that appeals to today’s traveler and supports both guest satisfaction and commercial upside. We are pleased to introduce Pure rooms at Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Art Ovation Hotel, and Hilton Aventura Miami.”