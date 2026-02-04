DALLAS, TEXAS—Pure Wellness announced the launch of a dedicated Pure Room Wellness Floor at the InterContinental Houston, further expanding its presence within major U.S. medical markets.

Located on the 19th floor, the Pure Room Wellness Floor includes 23 guestrooms designed to support guests who prioritize air quality, healthy travel, and overall well-being. The installation enhances the hotel’s positioning within the Texas Medical Center, where a significant portion of guests include patients, caregivers, medical professionals, and visitors affiliated with nearby Rice University.

“Hotels serving medical districts have a unique opportunity to meaningfully support guest wellness,” said Zachariah Webster, president, Pure Wellness. “With a dedicated Pure Room Wellness Floor, InterContinental Houston is offering an elevated in-room experience designed to provide peace of mind, comfort, and a welcoming environment for guests who may be staying for extended or medically focused visits.”

Wellness Offerings

Pure Room guestrooms utilize Pure Wellness’ multi-step treatment process to change standard hotel rooms into wellness-optimized spaces, with 99 percent anti-viral and anti-microbial protection, air quality that exceeds HEPA standards, and hypoallergenic comfort. These enhancements are particularly well-suited for guests with sensitivities or those seeking a restorative environment during treatment, recovery, or long-term stays.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pure Wellness to offer a specialized floor designed to elevate the guest experience,” said Juan P. Laginia, general manager, InterContinental Houston. “This initiative reflects our commitment to providing an environment that supports both well-being and mindful travel for our guests.”

The InterContinental Houston is located in the Texas Medical Center, offering convenient access to nearby healthcare institutions. The addition of a full Pure Room Wellness Floor aligns with the hotel’s guest mix and reinforces its commitment to providing a supportive, health-conscious stay experience.