Pullman Hotels & Resorts Debuts Brand Transformation

By LODGING Staff
Pullman Paris Montparnasse
Photo Credit: Pullman Paris Montparnasse

PARISPullman Hotels & Resorts, part of Accor’s global Premium portfolio, debuted its global brand transformation. The announcement follows the successful international launch of Pullman xChange, a new global event series designed to invite fresh perspectives among leaders, creators, and innovators.

The New Pullman Experience

Pullman’s transformation positions the hotel as a social stage, designed to reflect the fluid rhythm of modern travelers.

Part of this new brand language is the Pullman Portal. Inspired by the railway tunnels of Pullman’s past, these entryways mark the transition into a world of exchange. Each Portal acts as an architectural signature, with local reinterpretations through materials, form, and color. Guests can already experience the Pullman Portal at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lake Towers, while upcoming openings, including Pullman Perth Airport and Pullman Hamilton, will introduce the design signature to new markets. Further installations will roll out across the network as renovation programs progress.

Meeting and event spaces have also been refreshed to make them more flexible.

Food & Beverage Updates

As part of the new branding, Pullman menus will prioritize shareability and global flavors. Launching in 2026, Unexpected Pairings is an experiential bar experience that will invite guests to draw from a deck of playing cards to discover flavor combinations of food and cocktails.

Human-Centric Service

Over the past 18 months, Pullman has introduced a new learning program for its teams, focused on empathy, cultural awareness, and connection-building. To date, around 60 percent of Pullman’s 20,000+ Heartists have completed the training, with the remainder set to follow in 2026.

Upcoming Openings

With more than 150 hotels in over 40 countries and more than 70 projects in the pipeline, Pullman continues to build its global presence in key destinations across the Middle East, Asia, the Pacific, Europe, and Africa. The brand is on track to surpass 200 hotels and resorts within five years.

In 2026 and beyond, new addresses, including Pullman Royal Key Wellness Resort in Guadeloupe, Pullman Kolašin Breza in Montenegro, and Pullman Tokyo Ginza in Japan, will debut.

“Pullman’s transformation marks a bold step into the futureone that fuses our heritage of movement and modernity with a renewed sense of purpose”, said Benoît Racle, global brand president, Premium, Accor. “Each hotel is conceived as a place of exchange, where ideas and people move freely, fostering creativity and connection. Launching this transformation alongside Pullman xChange felt instinctive, as the event truly brings our brand philosophy to life. It embodies our new spiritdynamic, connected, and alive with possibility. And this is only the beginning of a movement that will continue to unfold across our hotels worldwide.”

