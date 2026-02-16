Hotel operators today are being forced to rethink the roles that food and beverage play in their properties as they balance increasing guest demand with the realities of pest risk. Large restaurant footprints are shifting toward more flexible concepts, such as grab-and-go markets, lobby bars, and poolside services that function as both amenities and revenue drivers. These changes help modernize guests’ experiences, while also helping to eliminate hard-to-monitor spaces and gaps in food handling that attract pests. Regardless of the dining experience, one truth remains the same: food attracts pests. Safeguarding these spaces is not only a food safety obligation, but also a direct investment in guest satisfaction and brand reputation.

Lead With Prevention, Not Reaction

A preventive pest management mindset is the key to success. In the hotel industry, pest control should be built into daily operations. Consistent monitoring, clear accountability, and staff education help create the strongest pest prevention programs. Training for culinary teams, housekeeping, and front-of-house leaders is also imperative to help recognize early signs of pest activity. Food traffic runs nearly 24/7 in hotels, so prevention activities must be a part of every shift.

Breakfast Buffet: High Visibility, High Vulnerability

Complimentary breakfast is one of the most popular amenities that guests look for when booking a hotel stay, but unfortunately, pests love a buffet just as much as people do. The availability of open food containers is especially appealing to flies, rodents, and stored product pests. To help decrease the risk of pest activity, hotels should take precautions such as quickly cleaning food and beverage spills, covering food for an extended period of time, storing leftovers in sealed containers, and ensuring no sticky residue is left behind—flies are attracted to it even when we can’t see or smell it.

Grab-and-Go: Lower Risk, Different Precautions

Grab-and-go snacks exemplify how modern food and beverage practices can help reduce pest activity in hotels while still satisfying guest preferences. Pre-packaged food items decrease the risk of food scraps, crumbs, and garbage that commonly attract roaches and other pests. However, it is important to note that expiration dates should be monitored daily, as well as the implementation of a tight stock rotation, sealed storage containers, and daily cleanings of shelving and coolers.

Bars and Happy Hours: The Sticky Details Matter

Complimentary happy hours and access to lobby bars are two amenities that are quickly growing in the hotel industry. Guests appreciate easy accessibility to quality meals and beverages, but so do pests. Believe it or not, pests are attracted to alcohol because of the high sugar content, so spilled drinks, fresh fruit garnishes, beer taps, and sticky floors quickly invite roaches and fruit flies to join the party. Guests should never find a pest on their plate or glass, so it’s important to frequently sanitize surfaces, seal storage containers, mop floors daily, rinse out empty bottles, and have floor drains professionally cleaned.

Pool Service = Pest Magnet

Swimming pools are an often-overlooked pest hotspot. The endless standing water supply, warm environment, and poolside snacks make it the ideal place for pests to gather. In fact, American cockroaches (a.k.a. “waterbugs”) are known to live in the decorative planters and mulch often placed around pools. And staff should be on high alert for potential leaks around indoor lap pools and heated whirlpools. Routine procedures such as squeegeeing the pool deck daily, covering trash bins, quickly removing food scraps, and keeping drains clean can help drastically reduce pest breeding and nesting near the pool.

Back of House: Where Most Issues Begin

Across all outlets, back-of-house cleanliness is make-or-break for hotels. Drains, grease traps, dish pits, loading docks, and storage rooms are common areas where the problems start. Hotels also face the complexity of shared back-of-house corridors between restaurants, banquet halls, and room service, which causes pests to migrate quickly if one area slips. Keeping floors dry, deep cleaning under equipment, and inspecting deliveries before storage are the backbone of managing pest activity.

In a time where one pest sighting can become a viral review, pest management and protecting brand reputation have never been more important. Preventive pest management is not just a behind-the-scenes maintenance task; it’s guest care. The most resilient hotel operators build pest awareness into training, keep standards consistent across outlets and shifts, and address risk long before it’s ever visible to a guest.