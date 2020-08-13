Wheeling, Ill. — Protect-A-Bed LLC recently announced that following independent lab testing to ensure its products meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry, Protect-A-Bed mattress and pillow protectors have passed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) highest standard for Viral Barrier Penetration (ASTM F1671).

“Our newest viral barrier protection products should provide greater peace-of-mind that is crucial in today’s climate,” stated Bob Burbank, CEO at Protect-A-Bed.

The independent laboratory testing certifies that these products meet or exceed the CDC’s Level 4 standard, thereby ensuring the Protect-A-Bed’s viral barrier products provide the highest level of viral barrier protection. Level 4 testing is the same resistance test standard established by the CDC for surgical gowns and drapes.

“Hotel guests spend more time in bed than any other area of the property. A clean and restorative sleep environment is a must,” added Nicole Pasik, director of marketing at Protect-A-Bed.

In addition, Protect-A-Bed announced that it is launching an Ultimate Healthy Sleep Zone campaign focused around three easy steps to create a healthy sleep zone. This campaign aims to bring awareness to how hoteliers can create a healthy, comfortable space for their guests.

“During these uncertain times, we feel confident that our products are designed with wellness and safety top of mind. We will continue to innovate and bring advanced technology and certifications to the marketplace,” said Elba Ocasio, vice president of design and product development for Protect-A-Bed.