Proper Hospitality Creates a Sister Brand to Proper Hotels: Hotel June

LOS ANGELES — This week, Proper Hospitality co-founders Brian De Lowe and Brad Korzen announced their new brand venture: Hotel June. The California-inspired brand caters to travelers who have a passion for design, dining, and community, at an accessible price point. Set to open in spring 2020, the inaugural property on the Westside of Los Angeles is the first of several planned locations across the United States and abroad.

“We are thrilled to launch Hotel June, our sister to Proper Hotels,” said De Lowe. “We created Hotel June as a nod to the progressive lifestyle that has become synonymous with California. Young, active, cheerful, laid-back, and fun. We’ll bring the same attention to detail that we are known for, but with a more playful and relaxed approach. We’re letting our hair down, so to speak, and can’t wait to introduce this new brand in our own backyard of Los Angeles.”

Hotel June displays a modern and approachable design with coastal influences across the portfolio, while also celebrating elements characteristic to each market. The debut property blends contemporary coastal California inflections with mid-century architecture, paying homage to the iconic nearby beaches and original building from LA architect Welton Beckett. Venice-based design agency, Studio Collective, incorporated light natural woods, native fabrics, handmade tiles, and local art.

Proper Hospitality created Hotel June’s new food and beverage concepts in partnership with Steve Livigni of Happy To Serve You Hospitality Group (Scopa Italian Roots, DAMA, Old Lightning). At the Los Angeles location, these concepts take guests to stops on a road trip from Northern Baja to Santa Barbara, drawing inspiration from California’s diversity, agriculture, brewing, winemaking, and distilling. Hotel June’s culinary programs are single-use-plastic free, in alignment with the team’s continued efforts toward sustainability.

“I’m really excited to be partnering with the Proper team to launch Hotel June. The fun thing about this concept is that this is how we live our lives—exploring, surfing, camping, and sharing these moments with dear friends and family over a meal. We’re eager to bring these experiences to the table at Hotel June for all to share and celebrate,” said Livigni.

Aligning with Hotel June’s mission to engage locals and celebrate emerging creatives, the communal spaces will have interactive and cultural programming distinctive to the property, including live music, eclectic entertainment, inspiring talks, lively tastings, and original excursions.

Hotel June is the first full-service, creative-leaning hotel to open between Santa Monica and LAX in over a decade. The introductory property is located at 8639 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, Calif., with additional locations to be announced later this year.