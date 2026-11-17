MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Proper Hospitality, CDT Realty Corp, and Kelly Wearstler Studio announced that 20 Washington Avenue South, the landmark building designed by Minoru Yamasaki and completed in 1965, will become Minneapolis Proper. Minneapolis-based CDT Realty Corp, led by founder Chad Tepley, acquired the building in 2025 and will convert it into a 165-room hotel to be operated by Proper Hospitality, preserving Yamasaki’s architecture with creative direction by Kelly Wearstler Studio. Pending historic approvals, construction is expected to begin in fall 2027, with opening targeted for summer 2029.

“I grew up in Chicago, so bringing Proper to the Midwest is personal for me,” said Brad Korzen, co-founder and CEO of Proper Hospitality. “We look for two things: a city with a real creative identity and a building that cannot be built today. Minneapolis has both. Minneapolis has a strong identity in music, food, and the arts, and we want this hotel to reflect that. With Chad and Kelly, we have an opportunity to preserve a remarkable building and create a place that becomes part of everyday life in the city, somewhere people come to eat, gather, spend time, and stay. Wellness is at the core of Proper, and here the spa and pool get a 15,000-square-foot floor of their own beneath the building. In a city with real winters, we think that becomes a daily ritual.”

Project Details

Like every Proper hotel, Minneapolis Proper is being conceived as a gathering place, with restaurants, bars, wellness spaces, and cultural programming. The hotel will span more than 200,000 square feet across nine levels, with 165 guestrooms and more than 40,000 square feet of amenities.

A ground-level restaurant will be joined by three bars, from a rooftop restaurant and lounge overlooking the city to an underground speakeasy with an entrance of its own: a tunnel linking the building to the Minneapolis Skyway, reachable from across downtown without stepping outside.

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Beneath the building, an entire 15,000-square-foot floor is devoted to the spa and indoor pool. Recovery, fitness, and a movement studio are at the ground level.

More than 10,000 square feet of event space, including a rooftop ballroom with an outdoor terrace, will host music, conversations, and community programming. A retail shop will carry Minnesota-made goods.

The project will adapt the former corporate headquarters for hospitality use while preserving its main architectural features. Its existing structure and layout are well suited to the conversion, allowing CDT Realty Corp to bring a new use to the building while retaining much of its original fabric. CDT Realty Corp is working with ESG Architecture & Design as architect, Greiner Construction as general contractor, and Nimble as the project manager.

Statements From Leadership

“This is one of the most iconic buildings in the entire Midwest. It’s irreplaceable,” said Chad Tepley, founder of CDT Realty Corp. “From the moment you see it, you won’t forget it, but it’s always been off limits to the public. Now we get to imagine a future where neighbors and visitors from around the world can experience this incredible building from top to bottom. This collaboration between Proper and Kelly Wearstler is so exciting because they approach each project hyper-focused on how the city and community take the lead in crafting uniquely memorable experiences. It’s exactly what this building deserves, and what our city deserves. It’s an honor to be working on such a profound project for Minneapolis, and this is exactly the right team to steward this building’s next chapter.”

“Minoru Yamasaki is one of the great voices in American architecture, and the opportunity to awaken this sleeping beauty, an iconic Midwestern landmark, is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Kelly Wearstler, founder and CEO of Kelly Wearstler Studio. “As with every Proper hotel, our ambition is to celebrate the building’s architectural legacy while bringing forward the distinct creative spirit of the community it calls home.”

“The strategic partnership between 20 Washington and Proper, with design by Kelly Wearstler is a huge win for our city and a testament to all of the energy that we are seeing and feeling downtown. Minneapolis is a world class destination, and a project like this only helps cement that status,” said Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Mayor.