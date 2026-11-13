The “bottom line” to procurement is obtaining the right products at the right price, and to that end, many hoteliers opt to partner with a GPO or purchasing agent to capitalize on their supplier network and leverage. But a true procurement partner offers more than access to lower prices—providing clients strategic advice, real-time market intelligence, enhanced supply chain stability, risk management, and financial visibility. Ideally, a deep understanding of the hotel sector informs all these services.

“Cost savings are often what get hospitality organizations interested in a procurement partner, but the greatest value comes from having a partner that understands hotel operations,” observed Heather Altieri, VP, client relations, Avendra International. The company exemplifies collaboration with hotel clients on various aspects of the business, including cost pressures, operational efficiency, supply chain disruptions, capital projects, and opportunities to improve the guest experience. “From food and beverage and guestrooms to FF&E, engineering and maintenance services, operating supplies, energy, technology, and capital projects, we help bring purchasing decisions together through a broader operational lens,” said Altieri. “That visibility helps operators identify opportunities, efficiencies, and risks that individual departments may not see on their own.”

With that experience, a procurement partner brings a more holistic understanding of the impact of any given purchase. “As I often tell clients, the best procurement decision is not necessarily the one that costs the least. It is the one that delivers the greatest long-term value,” Altieri explained. “That means looking beyond price and evaluating decisions based on their impact on guest satisfaction, operational performance, risk management, and long-term profitability.”

Staying Ahead of the Market

A key part of risk management is tracking market trends and other factors that could impact prices and product availability in the future. “We make sure [clients’] chefs and executives see that information,” said Antoinette DiBenedetto, vice president, member development, Foodbuy Hospitality, “because the worst thing is for them to [lose the opportunity to pivot].” She cited issues like droughts and avian flu that can affect the availability of key ingredients.

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Similarly, Avendra’s Cost Outlook reporting helps clients get ahead of their budgeting and purchasing. “We continuously monitor tariffs, freight costs, commodity markets, labor pressures, weather impacts, and supplier inventories,” Altieri noted. “For example, our latest outlook identified electrical products as a category expected to increase between 8 percent and 15 percent, while HVAC equipment is projected to rise between 3 percent and 6 percent over the longer term. That visibility allows operators to build more accurate budgets, secure pricing earlier, evaluate alternatives, and make purchasing decisions before market pressures impact operations.”

Strategic Support

In addition to these projections, the best procurement partners collaborate on strategy with the client. “If we’re seeing inflationary pressure, supply constraints, or increased risk in a particular category, we’re working with clients months in advance to evaluate sourcing options, review contracts, and determine where it makes sense to act early,” Altieri explained.

DiBenedetto shared an example: “We may make recommendations on a different breakfast protein that meets their brand specs if eggs are unavailable.” Suggested products have been personally tried and tested by Foodbuy’s staff and confirmed with their distributors to be available at negotiated pricing. So, while the client ultimately makes buying decisions, a great procurement partner facilitates their deliberation. “A good example is our blind product cutting process, which often serves as the starting point for broader menu and product standardization initiatives,” said Altieri. “Through blind cuttings, operators compare products without knowing the brand or supplier, allowing decisions to be based on quality, guest experience, and operational performance rather than familiarity or preference. We often help clients evaluate high-volume items such as bacon, chicken tenders, and French fries, helping them determine whether a more cost-effective option can deliver the same experience.”

While smaller procurement firms can fill valuable niches in the industry, the scale of business of large companies positions them to base their counsel on a vast amount of purchasing activity. Avendra, for example, works with more than 21,000 customer locations and over 5,000 contracted suppliers, with approximately $21 billion in purchasing activity. “The scale gives us visibility into emerging trends, cost pressures, supply chain risks, and sourcing opportunities, allowing us to provide proactive guidance and strategic recommendations before challenges reach the property level,” Altieri noted

Ultimately, the process of anticipating potential disruptions and evaluating alternatives enhances supply chain resilience. “If you don’t know where risks are developing, or you don’t have alternatives when disruptions occur, you’re already behind,” said Altieri.

Vendor Management

A procurement partner’s access to a wide network of well-vetted suppliers also contributes to supply chain resilience. Melissa Janssen, director of business development at Benjamin West, noted, “We have a more in-depth process on [supplier vetting], where we are looking at their overall performance, financials, whether or not they have gone through approval with major brands, etc.,” adding that Benjamin West can help their clients find the right vendor for their project.

Additionally, a procurement partner can evaluate vendors based on specifics like manufacturing and warehouse capacities, geographic reach, scalability, distribution readiness, service models, fulfillment performance, and more. “A great product can quickly become a problem if the distribution infrastructure isn’t in place to support it,” said Altieri. Avendra’s evaluation process doesn’t end after a supplier is onboarded. “Once a supplier joins the network, ongoing performance management becomes critical,” she said. “We monitor fill rates, on-time deliveries, substitutions, supplier inbound performance, and overall distribution center performance through scorecards and regular reviews. We’re ultimately looking for partners that can consistently deliver against brand expectations, communicate proactively when challenges arise, support innovation, and contribute to the operational reliability our hotel clients rely on every day.”

Hoteliers who handle their procurement operations entirely in-house may lack the staff resources to vet vendors as extensively as a third-party specialist. For example, it takes at least six to nine months for a vendor to get onboarded to Foodbuy Hospitality’s network, “and that’s because we require so much information to be able to get adequate reporting,” said DiBenedetto. Food safety and liability are among the crucial reasons for the investigation into a potential member’s operations, including their record-keeping. With an outbreak such as E. coli, it’s important to be able to trace the sale of any contaminated produce back to the source.

Vendor management also includes consolidation where possible to reduce administrative work and increase visibility into spend. Avendra begins the consolidation process by seeking to understand how a client is currently purchasing, and then leverages its Hospitality IQ ecosystem and Mosaic AI Supply Chain platform to analyze spending patterns, supplier utilization, compliance levels, and product purchases across the hotel portfolio to identify opportunities for both supplier and SKU harmonization. “We identify suppliers that are already delivering strong value, service, and coverage and evaluate whether additional spend can be strategically directed their way without compromising quality or operational needs,” said Altieri. “It’s common to find multiple properties purchasing slightly different versions of the same product from different suppliers. By identifying opportunities to standardize SKUs [stock keeping units] where it makes operational sense, clients can improve purchasing leverage, simplify inventory management, strengthen compliance, and create greater consistency across properties. Once changes are implemented, we track supplier performance, purchasing activity, and compliance to ensure the program is delivering the intended outcomes and uncover additional opportunities for optimization.”

While efficiency is the goal of vendor consolidation, Altieri stressed that a property’s identity takes priority. “Hospitality isn’t a one-size-fits-all business. … The goal is to make purchasing easier and more strategic while still giving our customers the flexibility to deliver the guest experience their hotel is known for.”

Local Sourcing

While national vendors are an indispensable part of hospitality supply chains, many hoteliers are increasing their use of local vendors—both to support their communities and to provide guests an authentically local experience. Procurement partners—even large ones like Avendra and Foodbuy—can connect hotels and management companies with those kinds of suppliers. “We help clients identify regional suppliers, localized food and beverage offerings, and destination-specific products that align with both brand goals and operational requirements,” said Altieri. “The result is a procurement strategy that supports local businesses while helping properties create a more distinctive guest experience.”

DiBenedetto highlighted Foodbuy’s Accelerator Program, which jumpstarts small businesses with its parent company, Compass Group. “They immediately can see an uptick in their business, and then we offer a mentor program on how to navigate through hospitality and leisure [markets],” she explained.

Sustainable Sourcing

Helping hoteliers align purchasing with their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals is an increasingly important value proposition of procurement partners. Altieri shared the example of a management group client based in Hawaii that has incorporated procurement into its ESG strategy. “Through responsible sourcing initiatives, supplier engagement, and greater visibility into purchasing decisions, the client has aligned procurement with its sustainability goals while maintaining operational performance,” she said. “We also help clients leverage programs like Avendra for Good to evaluate supplier certifications, sustainability attributes, and sourcing decisions. For example, that same client in Hawaii uses our responsible sourcing visibility tools to assess suppliers against criteria such as animal welfare certifications, packaging improvements, and deforestation commitments, helping align purchasing decisions with both operational and environmental priorities.

Sourcing a Partner

Leading procurement partners—whether GPOs or purchasing agents—go the extra mile for their clients, and that readiness is among the qualities to look for. Benjamin West, for example, offers robust accounting services relative to their competitors. “Sometimes your purchaser will handle writing the checks as well, but we have an entirely separate department for that,” said Janssen. “We have nearly 15 people on staff in our main office to do all the project accounting. … So, if a client were to ever get audited, everything has been well documented, and they can ask questions. We can get back to them right away with an answer and show them everything [needed for the audit].”

Flexibility is a quality of growing importance among GPOs, and Foodbuy is exemplary in this respect by not limiting clients to particular distributors and being open to partnering with those the client is already working with. “It may complicate things a little bit more, but we can work on putting a solution together for [the client], or we can help them consolidate,” said DiBenedetto. Similarly, while Foodbuy has its own e-procurement platform, “we are very flexible to integrate with others in the hospitality space, such as BirchStreet or Coupa,” she noted.

Most critically, hoteliers should look for honesty and integrity in their procurement partner. Prime examples include disclosure of all fees and transparency regarding what can realistically be achieved on a given timeline. “If there’s a freight issue, for instance, and we’re seeing delays in certain areas, we can assist in creating a proper schedule,” Janssen described. “And we will tell them if it’s unachievable, because we don’t want projects to be set up for failure. We definitely want it to be a win for everybody.”

Tech Trends: Better Buying With AI

As in many areas of hospitality, AI in procurement is improving data access and decision-making. Ultimately, it supports two objectives of hotel buyers, control and consistency. “The control allows you to ensure you have compliance from a brand standard perspective. Consistency is being able to do that on a regular basis, so you can continuously deliver the brand experience” with the right products, explained by Malcolm Jull, CEO of PurchasePlus, which recently opened a U.S. headquarters. An AI-powered procurement platform streamlines and expedites the product search under compliance standards. “What [hotels] are looking for in an AI is, how can I speed up the way that we engage, but retain that control and consistency in what we deliver? And so, they want a system that retains the rules basis and curation but speeds up the interaction with their agents,” Jull said. In addition to brand compliance and price point, an AI can potentially incorporate a variety of other criteria in its recommendations, for example: pool chlorine that comes from a local supplier, can be delivered within a certain timeframe, weighs an amount that is manageable for staff, etc.

Beyond product recommendations, AI has the potential to support purchasing analysis in areas such as F&B, Jull described. “It’s being used to help build recipe and menu cost analysis, so it can provide suggestions: ‘Because of a small price change in the cost of berries, or perhaps if you reduce the volume that’s been used, you can still get a great product within a margin that will work for your property.’”

The analytical capability of AI is also being applied to hotels’ procurement activity, and Avendra’s Mosaic AI Supply Chain is an example. “Through Mosaic AI Supply Chain, we’re using AI to analyze procurement activity across approximately $21 billion in annual purchases,” said Heather Altieri, VP, client relations, Avendra International. “Because the platform can identify patterns across thousands of locations, we’re able to surface trends, risks, and sourcing opportunities that would be difficult for any individual hotel or management company to identify on its own.

Looking ahead, AI is expected to gain autonomy in purchasing decisions, “while maintaining governance, transparency, and operational control,” she said. “We see significant opportunities for AI to predict supply disruptions, identify compliant substitutions, enhance sustainability reporting, improve forecasting accuracy, and support more autonomous purchasing decisions.”

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