Procure Impact Announces Partnership With Highgate

NEW YORK—Procure Impact announced the launch of its partnership with Highgate, which is designed to advance social procurement across Highgate’s hotel portfolio while enhancing the guest experience.

Through this collaboration, Procure Impact and Highgate will work together to design curated hotel marketplaces, custom amenities, and guest-facing experiences, bringing to life more than 6,000 products from a network of mission-driven suppliers. These suppliers include social enterprises that create jobs, brands that give back through nonprofit partnerships, and local and independent businesses that strengthen regional economies.

“At Highgate, we are continually focused on elevating the guest experience across our portfolio,” said Arash Azarbarzin, principal and chief executive officer of Highgate. “Through our partnership with Procure Impact, we are introducing thoughtfully curated products that meet our standards for quality and service while offering guests a deeper connection to the stories and communities behind the destinations they visit.”

Procure Impact tracks the social impact of transactions across its programs, including the number of paid work hours generated through purchases from workforce-focused social enterprises. Through this partnership, Highgate has committed to creating 10,000 hours of employment annually through social procurement. This commitment supports the Dignity of Work Pledge, an initiative launched by Procure Impact in collaboration with the American Hotel & Lodging Association, with progress tracked via AHLA’s Responsible Stay platform.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to partner with Highgate, a hospitality leader that shares our belief that business decisions can be a powerful driver of positive change,” said Jen Collins, co-founder and president of Procure Impact. “Together, we’re demonstrating that everyday purchasing decisions can create opportunity, such as fueling jobs, supporting social missions, and strengthening communities.”

Hotels across Highgate’s portfolio will begin integrating Procure Impact’s curated programs into marketplaces, amenities, and guest touchpoints throughout 2026.