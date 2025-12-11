PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—Procaccianti Companies announced that the Hyatt Regency Lexington will undergo a comprehensive renovation designed to enhance the hotel’s full-service offerings. The project was approved through Kentucky’s Tourism Development Incentive Program.

The renovation is scheduled to begin next summer. It includes a complete refresh of the hotel’s 366 guestrooms and guestroom corridors, upgrades to the lobby and public areas, a redesign of the restaurant and bar, a new grab-and-go marketplace, and an expanded fitness center. These enhancements will complement the hotel’s existing amenities, which include flexible meeting and event space and direct covered access to Rupp Arena and the Central Bank Center.

“This reinvestment underscores our long-term commitment to delivering high-quality hospitality assets in markets where location, demand, and infrastructure support sustained performance,” said Ralph V. Izzi Jr., vice president of public affairs for Procaccianti Companies. “The Hyatt Regency Lexington serves as a critical anchor within the downtown corridor, and this renovation will ensure the property continues to meet the expectations of today’s business and leisure travelers while supporting the city’s growth and broader revitalization efforts.”

Hyatt Regency Lexington offers on-site dining, extensive meeting and event space, and shuttle service. The property is located within steps of downtown’s entertainment, university, and civic districts.

TPG Hotels & Resorts will continue to manage the hotel, and TPG Development & Construction will oversee the entire renovation process from planning through completion.