Housekeeping departments rely on both efficient team members and quality, well-maintained equipment to succeed, and for hoteliers who choose not to outsource their laundry service, washers and dryers are among their critical assets. Randy F. Radtke, senior manager of content and creative services at Alliance Laundry Systems, described the value of keeping laundry processing in-house: “Staff has a direct, vested interest in keeping finished quality high.”

When procuring the equipment that will reliably support that staff, Radtke recommended hotel buyers look for “high-quality components, industry-best warranty, and a reputation built over many decades of being the choice of hoteliers around the world.” Although equipment lifespan depends on various additional factors—such as frequency of use and operating conditions—“a quality product that is properly operated and maintained can be expected to provide approximately 30,000 hours of service life,” noted Doug Konke, regional service director – North America, Miele Inc.

Konke added that quality machines can also extend the lifespan of textiles. “Many will not clean thoroughly and/or damage the textiles so that they are only good for use through a few cycles,” he explained. “Equipment that is built to wash efficiently while giving great results and cause little wear on the textiles during cleaning can greatly extend the life expectancies of the textiles.”

Getting the Quantities Right

The procurement objective is not just to obtain quality machines, but also a sufficient number of them with enough capacity to handle the hotel’s typical workload, as determined by factors such as number of guestrooms and number of loads that need to be processed during a typical operating period, such as an eight-hour shift.

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“Generally speaking, properties will size multiple smaller-capacity machines versus a couple of extra-large units,” Radtke said. “The reason being, laundry rarely arrives all at once. Multiple lower-capacity units ensure loads are always processing and returning linens to the floors versus waiting for enough to arrive to fill a larger-capacity washer-extractor. This methodology also gives you peace of mind in the event a machine is down for service.” Konke even suggested hotels should “build some redundancy” into their laundry operation in case a machine fails or demand peaks. “Having some additional capacity can also help prevent equipment from operating continuously at maximum capacity, which may support more consistent operation and allow greater flexibility for maintenance and servicing,” he explained.

Quantity of machines and capacities aren’t the only important specs, however. “When comparing equipment, consider the total processing time rather than capacity alone,” Konke advised. “Different machines may be capable of achieving similar overall throughput even if they have different capacities, depending on their combined wash and drying cycle times. Drying time, in particular, can have a significant impact on the total time required to process each load.”

The In-House Team’s Responsibility

Maximizing the performance and lifespan of laundry assets doesn’t just depend on periodic technician maintenance; hotel staff also play a vital role, and that begins with proper usage of the equipment and simple maintenance tasks. “In the on-premises laundry world, little things can have a big impact. Keep staff focused on operating (and loading) equipment correctly and regular cleaning, including making sure electronics are clear of lint, greasing bearings, etc.,” Radtke advised.

Konke recommended inspections after each use—including clearing the lint filters, checking the drums and door seals for any debris, and wiping the door seals clean—and weekly or monthly checks that include “inspecting the incoming water supply for any blockages, particularly in hard-water areas, as well as checking for any signs of leaks or unusual sounds that could indicate a developing issue,” he said. “Detergent lines should also be inspected to ensure there are no blockages or leaks.”

Issues with utilities are among the most common causes of machine downtime, and an onsite engineer can take certain measures if there are issues with the quality or stability of water or power. “For example, filtration can be installed on the incoming water supply when there is a known high level of particulate matter in the water, which can sometimes occur in coastal or oceanfront areas,” Konke said. “Similarly, if fluctuations in incoming voltage are known to occur, a voltage stabilizer may be recommended to help protect the electronic components of the equipment.”

When it comes to basic maintenance, training the onsite team is essential, and a full-service laundry machine distributor can often provide training assistance. “Staff operating the equipment should be properly trained and instructed to use the equipment in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions,” said Konke. “Improper use can cause the equipment to operate incorrectly, potentially resulting in poor wash results and, in some cases, premature wear or component failure.”

The Supplier’s Role

Securing the right service package and warranty for the hotel’s needs is also key to optimizing the performance and lifespan of washers and dryers. “When considering a service package, customers should review the terms and conditions carefully to understand what services and components are included,” Konke advised. “Service packages can range from basic preventative maintenance to comprehensive extended coverage for the equipment.” He recommended technician maintenance every one-thousand hours of operation or annually, whichever comes first. “During this service, the technician will typically replace high-wear parts proactively and inspect components for signs of wear or degradation, replacing them as necessary to reduce the risk of unexpected downtime due to component failure. Technicians will also typically lubricate specific parts and areas as required to help ensure continued smooth and reliable operation.”

Carefully reviewing a warranty to understand exactly what it covers prevents problems down the line. “Some warranties may cover parts only, while others may include both parts and labor,” noted Konke. “It is also important to determine whether the warranty covers additional components beyond the initial coverage period, particularly those that could result in more costly repairs later in the equipment’s service life.” Radtke added the warranty should cover “key components, including bearings and seals on washer-extractors. … Most quality full-service distributors will stock critical replacement parts—items such as washer-extractor fill and drain valves; bearings and seals; belts, motors, inverters, and dryer belts; and ignitors, sensors, and other electronic components.”

Time can be of the essence when parts need replacing, and according to Konke, manufacturers typically make parts available to customers within 24-48 hours. “For customers with higher demands or limited tolerance for downtime in their laundry operations, it may be beneficial to keep a supply of critical replacement parts stocked onsite,” he noted. “This can help reduce potential downtime while waiting for parts to be delivered.” Reducing machine downtime is critical to rapidly servicing guestrooms and other venues, ultimately supporting the guest experience.

Green Machines: Environmentally Friendly Laundry Equipment

Doug Konke, regional service director – North America, Miele Inc., noted that many modern washers and dryers feature technologies that reduce environmental impact, such as the following:

High-speed extraction, which removes more water before drying and therefore reduces dryer energy consumption.

Water-saving wash programs and programmable water levels with intelligent filling that adjusts based on load and not just a fixed level.

Moisture-sensing dryers that stop when textiles are dry rather than running a fixed cycle.

More efficient electric or gas heating systems.

Programmable cycles that optimize water, detergent, and energy use.

Remote monitoring that can identify inefficient machines or abnormal cycles.

Low-temperature washing programs that can reduce energy consumption.



As a cost-control measure, hotel operators do well to investigate potential subsidies for buying these sustainable machines, including federal, state, and local programs; utility rebates; energy-efficiency incentives; and, depending on the project, tax incentives. “Eligibility can depend on the property’s location, utility provider, equipment efficiency rating, and whether the equipment is replacing older technology,” Konke explained.

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