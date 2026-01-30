SILVERTHORNE, Colorado—Prime Investment Properties announced the successful sale of the Silver Inn in Silverthorne, Colorado. The transaction marks the sale of the 30-room mountain hotel from the Kipta family to the Town of Silverthorne and represents the firm’s second hotel closing in as many weeks to begin the year.

“This closing reflects both the strength of the Colorado mountain hospitality market and the continued demand for well-located leisure assets,” said Dan Emert, principal of Prime Investment Properties LLC. “We are honored to have assisted the Kipta family and to have facilitated a transaction that supports the Town of Silverthorne’s long-term vision.”

The Silver Inn transaction reinforces Prime Investment Properties’ track record in the sale of hotels and hospitality properties throughout Colorado’s resort and mountain communities, including ski destinations and year-round leisure markets. The firm maintains a national and global reach through its membership in Hotel Brokers International (HBI), providing clients access to a broad network of qualified buyers, investors, and hospitality professionals.

“The Crexi Auction team was proud to have been selected by the Broker and Seller to assist with the marketing of this asset,” said Anthony Falor, senior managing director of hospitality, who worked on this deal. “The broker was incredibly knowledgeable, not only about the market, but about the Auction process and through our joint marketing efforts created tremendous interest in the asset.”

Prime Investment Properties also thanked Anthony Falor and his team at CREXI Auctions for their marketing and auction expertise, as well as Kayla Brian and Team Presto at First American Title Insurance Company for their professionalism and outstanding support throughout the closing process.