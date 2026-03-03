NEW YORK, NEW YORK—In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Preferred Travel Group announced the launch of its global initiative, taking place March 2–8, 2026. Aligned with this year’s International Women’s Day theme of “Give to Gain”, the campaign underscores the organization’s commitment to supporting women and women-focused organizations through community action and collective impact.

Throughout the week and into March, Preferred Travel Group’s global associates are encouraged to engage with and support local women’s charities, shelters, and nonprofit organizations as part of the company’s GIFTTS program—Great Initiatives for Today’s (Tomorrow’s) Society. Launched by the Ueberroth family, GIFTTS supports both member hotels and internal associate initiatives.

Community Action Examples

From donation drives and volunteer efforts to team-led activations, the initiative includes locally driven efforts that include examples such as:

Newport Beach, California, U.S.: Partnering with Laura’s House, a nonprofit organization in Costa Mesa that provides life-saving services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence, the Newport Beach office is organizing an in-office donation drive. Associates will collect gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, home décor items, books, and toys to support Laura’s House programs and the women and families they serve.

The New York City office is supporting The Bowery Mission by assembling individual care kits for women. Each kit will include hygiene products and other essential items to aid women experiencing homelessness or hardship throughout the city.

In Milan, associates are volunteering with Opera San Francesco, a longstanding charitable organization dedicated to assisting people experiencing poverty and homelessness. As part of the initiative, team members will help with lunchtime food distribution, serving meals to those in need.

The Singapore office is supporting New2U Thriftshop, operated by the Singapore Council of Women's Organizations (SCWO), by volunteering at the store on March 8. Proceeds from New2U directly fund SCWO's charitable programs, including Star Shelter, which aids victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

In Tokyo, associates are partnering with the National Women's Shelter Network, a nationwide nonprofit linking 65 member organizations across Japan and internationally. The team will donate funds to purchase essential items selected by the organization, ensuring women and children affected by violence receive critical supplies tailored to their immediate needs.

“This year’s International Women’s Day initiative reflects our belief that when we come together, the impact extends far beyond a single moment,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, chief executive officer of Preferred Travel Group. “By supporting women in our local communities, we not only uplift vital organizations but also strengthen the collective spirit that defines our global team.”