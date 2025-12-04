NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts shared details of its upcoming openings. In 2026, its global portfolio is set to expand with eight new luxury properties.

“Our 2026 new hotel list reflects the powerful shifts captured in our Luxury Travel Report, where a significant majority of global luxury travelers are prioritizing authenticity, thoughtful curation, heritage, and meaningful ‘legacy moments,’” said Lindsey Ueberroth, chief executive officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “With expectations rising around personalization and purpose-driven travel, the remarkable openings in our portfolio, including four new Legend properties, deliver the individuality and depth today’s travelers value most. We are also seeing notable momentum across our I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program, reinforcing that guests increasingly seek independent hotels that recognize them as individuals rather than room numbers. These additions represent thoughtful growth for our brand and an elevated choice for travelers worldwide.”

Key Openings

New openings include:

The Newman (London, United Kingdom) – launching February 2026 (Legend Collection): Located in central London’s Fitzrovia, The Newman’s design is inspired by the Victorian-meets-Art Deco architectural style commonly reflected in the neighborhood. Each of its 81 guestrooms and suites pays homage to Fitzrovia with nods to the artists, writers, and poets of the past. The rooftop floor includes a Penthouse Suite with a private terrace and spaces for dining, relaxation, and wellness, including a sauna, and can be booked in its entirety to become a four-bedroom suite. Other amenities include a modern European brasserie, a lower ground Gambit Bar, and two private dining rooms. The Newman will also have an entire floor dedicated to rejuvenating treatments from hot and cold experience cabins, an active salt therapy room, a hydrotherapy pool, a meditation studio, and a gym.

Romègas Hotel (Valletta, Malta) – launching Q1 2026 (L.V.X. Collection): The new boutique Romègas Hotel is situated in a 500-year-old palazzo. After an extensive restoration project, the property will include 23 individually designed rooms and suites, with interiors inspired by Valletta’s history and crafted by Maltese designers Camilleri Paris Mode. Traditional terrazzo floors, wood paneling, and a hand-carved stone façade create an authentic atmosphere. The property provides views of the sepia city streets from traditional Maltese balconies, while the rooftop pool offers vistas of Valletta, the bay, and Manoel Island. A restaurant by chef Marvin Gauci, along with a bar, will be available as well.

The Cooper (Charleston, South Carolina, United States) – launching March 2026 (Legend Collection): Situated along South Carolina’s Cooper River, the hotel offers 191 guest rooms and suites. Drawing inspiration from its French Quarter surroundings, the hotel includes a full-service urban wellness center that offers skin care treatments, body rituals, and fitness programs, and an outdoor infinity-edge resort pool with views of the harbor and the downtown skyline. Four dining experiences, including Bar Marti, a poolside bar, will be available as well. Amenities also include a private marina and curated activities, from yacht cruises to walks by the river.

Pendry Mexico City (Mexico City, Mexico) – launching 2026 (L.V.X. Collection): Located in the Roma Norte District, the property will include 114 guestrooms and suites, along with 20 exclusive Pendry Residences, crafted in collaboration with local firms Central de Arquitectura and IZ Arquitectos, with interiors by AVROKO. A variety of signature dining experiences, including an all-day café, the Bar Pendry, and a chef-led rooftop restaurant and lounge, will be available as well. The hotel will also offer a rooftop pool and sundeck, the Spa Pendry, and a cutting-edge fitness center.

The Stelle (Park City, Utah, United States) – launching Winter 2026 (L.V.X. Collection and Preferred Residences): Located in Park City, Utah, the mountain lodge will include 67 units all with mountain or lake views, and will also house three dining venues, including a fine dining restaurant, a rooftop bar, and a grab-and-go delicatessen. Guests will have access to various amenities within SkyRidge, including an equestrian center, golf amenities, easy lake access, shuttles to Deer Valley Resort for skiing, and numerous hiking and mountain biking trails. The lodge will also include an expansive spa that will offer seven treatment rooms, private outdoor saunas, and a dedicated spa terrace.

