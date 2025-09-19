NEW YORK, New York—Preferred Hotels & Resorts shared the results of a three-year U.S. Performance Report, which evaluated the performance of 98 Preferred-affiliated hotels in North America for the period from 2022 to 2024. The study was conducted by HVS.

“The findings reinforce the strategic advantage of affiliating with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, as our performance is not reliant on a single stream, but equally weighted across five key revenue drivers, which include loyalty, marketing, as well as group, leisure, and corporate sales,” said Michelle Woodley, president for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “By harnessing the strength of our global operating scale and a strong balance of performance, we continue to provide our members with a diversified advantage that safeguards revenue streams, drives RevPAR penetration, and delivers exceptional results that consistently outpace competitors, further proving the long-term value of the independent model.”

For the analysis, the hotels were categorized into three distinct groups: primary markets, secondary and tertiary markets, and resort markets. Utilizing data provided by STR, which assembled Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) data to analyze the performance of Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties, the HVS study found Preferred properties outperformed their competitive sets across all three categories over the three-year period studied (2022-2024) when analyzing occupancy and ADR.

Key Findings: