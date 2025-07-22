NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of 18 new member properties to its global portfolio between April 1 and June 30, 2025. Each of these independent properties offers immersive experiences that encourage travelers to discover new destinations across the globe. Highlights include:

Amara Singapore (Singapore, Singapore) — Lifestyle Collection: Situated in the city’s Central Business District in Tanjong Pagar, Amara Singapore recently completed an extensive transformation. The 389-room hotel offers a blend of tradition and modernity, with interiors inspired by the neighborhood’s cultural heritage. Each guestroom has natural textures, curated lighting, and eco-conscious amenities such as filtered water taps and energy-efficient systems.

Castello di Velona Resort Thermal SPA & Winery (Montalcino, Italy) — L.V.X. Collection: Located atop a hill in Tuscany's Val d'Orcia, this spa retreat set within a restored medieval fortress offers panoramic views of surrounding olive groves and its own vineyard. Castello di Velona Resort Thermal SPA & Winery offers 45 individually designed rooms and suites, many with private terraces and in-room thermal baths sourced from the estate's natural hot springs. The property includes a full-service spa, and guests can enjoy Tuscan cuisine at two on-site restaurants. Immersive experiences include truffle hunting, hot air balloon rides, vineyard dinners, and cooking classes.

Green Pastures (Austin, Texas) — L.V.X. Collection: Set to open in Fall 2025, this new inn is located on seven acres in Austin's Bouldin Creek neighborhood. Originally established as a homestead in 1895, the estate now offers 63 guestrooms and suites alongside two dining experiences: Mattie's, a farmhouse restaurant serving Southern cuisine, and Henry's, a casual eatery with bar fare. The property includes an outdoor pool, a fitness studio, and event venues.

Himalayas Hotel Shanghai (Shanghai, China) — Lifestyle Collection: The property offers a blend of modern design and Chinese heritage. Set atop the Shanghai Himalayas Center, the hotel provides direct access to the Shanghai New International Expo Center and Century Park. Each of the 412 guestrooms and suites includes custom-crafted dark wood furnishings, traditional Chinese decor, and curated artwork. The hotel includes a jade atrium with a reflection garden, private therapy suites at the spa, and its signature restaurant, Shang-High Cuisine.

Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn (Aigen im Ennstal, Austria) — L.V.X. Collection: Located in an alpine valley below the Grimming mountain peak, the property, situated within a preserved 11th-century castle, is surrounded by the Austrian Alps. Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn offers 110 individually styled rooms and suites, including the Private Spa Suite, which has its own sauna, experience shower, and heated loungers. The hotel offers Alpine-Mediterranean cuisine at several dining locations. Additional highlights include a wellness spa, an 18-hole golf course, and immersive experiences ranging from guided hiking tours and yoga to private wine tastings.

“We’re proud to welcome these 18 remarkable independent luxury hotels to our global portfolio,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, chief executive officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Each property embodies a strong sense of place and a unique spirit – delivering authentic experiences without ever compromising soul for standardization. From storied heritage retreats to culturally rich urban escapes, these hotels reflect the meaningful journeys and legacy moments today’s travelers are actively seeking.”

Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio from April 1 and June 30, 2025, include: