NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced a strategic partnership with DayBlink GPO (Global Procurement Organization) to support its member hotels in gaining control over their distribution ecosystem and reducing reliance on higher-cost channels. Phase one of the collaboration introduces chain-level agreements with Hotelbeds and WebBeds.

“As the distribution landscape continues to evolve, it’s vital to work with partners who can boost both booking results and profitability for our hotels,” said Cheryl Williams, chief revenue officer at Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Our partnership with DayBlink GPO brings better commercial terms, improved rate parity across different distribution partners, and greater control over inventory distribution, providing our hotels with the support they need to succeed. This collaboration is a significant step forward in ensuring that our hotels can thrive in today’s competitive market.”

“Now more than ever, it’s important for our partner hotels to regain control over their inventory and benefit from fair terms,” said Michael Wong, chief executive officer of DayBlink GPO. “In the future, we plan to continue consolidating distribution among a select group of like-minded partners. This approach will help us create a more streamlined and efficient distribution network, ultimately benefiting all parties involved.”

This partnership is part of a broader commercial strategy, including distribution, global sales, marketing and PR, and guest loyalty. Key benefits of this partnership include:

Chain-level commercial terms

Rate parity-safe distribution

Centralized inventory control via SynXis

Following its unveiling at the 2025 Global Conference, Preferred member hotels are encouraged to join this collective initiative to improve distribution performance, reduce distribution costs, and strengthen long-term optimization strategies.