Industry NewsPreferred Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership With DayBlink GPO
Operations

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership With DayBlink GPO

By LODGING Staff

NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced a strategic partnership with DayBlink GPO (Global Procurement Organization) to support its member hotels in gaining control over their distribution ecosystem and reducing reliance on higher-cost channels. Phase one of the collaboration introduces chain-level agreements with Hotelbeds and WebBeds.

“As the distribution landscape continues to evolve, it’s vital to work with partners who can boost both booking results and profitability for our hotels,” said Cheryl Williams, chief revenue officer at Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Our partnership with DayBlink GPO brings better commercial terms, improved rate parity across different distribution partners, and greater control over inventory distribution, providing our hotels with the support they need to succeed. This collaboration is a significant step forward in ensuring that our hotels can thrive in today’s competitive market.”

“Now more than ever, it’s important for our partner hotels to regain control over their inventory and benefit from fair terms,” said Michael Wong, chief executive officer of DayBlink GPO. “In the future, we plan to continue consolidating distribution among a select group of like-minded partners. This approach will help us create a more streamlined and efficient distribution network, ultimately benefiting all parties involved.”

This partnership is part of a broader commercial strategy, including distribution, global sales, marketing and PR, and guest loyalty. Key benefits of this partnership include:

  • Chain-level commercial terms
  • Rate parity-safe distribution
  • Centralized inventory control via SynXis

Following its unveiling at the 2025 Global Conference, Preferred member hotels are encouraged to join this collective initiative to improve distribution performance, reduce distribution costs, and strengthen long-term optimization strategies.

Previous article
Kalibri Announces Launch of Hummingbird Market
Next article
How Many Linens Are Enough?
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Hotel Equities announced that its founder, Fred Cerrone, has decided to retire effective November 22, 2025, concluding his 58-year career in the hospitality industry....
Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort
Finance & Development

Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort Opens

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA and GULF SHORES, Alabama—Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort (Embassy Suites Gulf Shores), a resort-style hotel located along Alabama's white sand...
Housekeeping

How Many Linens Are Enough?

William D. Frye -
Aside from labor challenges, one of the greatest constraints that housekeeping managers often face is the lack of available, clean bed and bath linens...
Technology

Kalibri Announces Launch of Hummingbird Market

LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland—Kalibri announced the launch of Hummingbird Market, a hotel market intelligence platform designed to help owners, operators, developers, and investors make smarter decisions....
The Scoundrel
Finance & Development

Arriba Capital Closes Hotel Construction Loan For The Scoundrel

LODGING Staff -
SCOTTSDALE—Arriba Capital announced that it recently closed a $40 million construction loan for the development of a 128-key Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel called The Scoundrel. The new hotel...
National Exchange Hotel
Finance & Development

Thomas Financial Group Closes Loan to Reposition Two Hotels

LODGING Staff -
GRASS VALLEY, California, and NEVADA CITY, California—Community Bankshares Inc. subsidiaries Thomas Financial Group, Phoenix Lender Services, and Community Bank & Trust, in partnership with...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort
Finance & Development

Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort Opens

LODGING Staff -