Preferred Hotels & Resorts Accepts Keswick Hall Into Legend Collection

NEW YORK, New York—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced that it has added Keswick Hall to its Legend Collection. The historic landmark is located in the Virginia Piedmont region.

Keswick Hall offers guests an experience rooted in the region’s cultural heritage. Originally built in 1912, the property is surrounded by over 30 vineyards. Its design includes sunlit corridors, seating areas, panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and 80 guestrooms. The property is situated near several landmarks, including Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, the University of Virginia, and a collection of orchards, breweries, and wineries.

The resort also includes a Pete Dye-designed golf course, a full-service spa and fitness center, and a variety of year-round recreational offerings such as tennis, pickleball, and two outdoor pools. Food and beverage options include Marigold by Jean-Georges, while experiences like Suite Sundays, where guests receive access to Polo at King Family Vineyards and the BMW Drive Program, which offers access to Virginia’s wine and horse country, are offered as well.

“We are proud to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts and stand alongside some of the world’s most exceptional independent luxury properties,” said Louis Shapazian, general manager of Keswick Hall. “Set in the heart of Virginia’s Piedmont region and surrounded by more than 30 vineyards, Keswick Hall offers a distinct sense of place rooted in history and natural beauty. With our thoughtfully restored estate, exceptional dining at Marigold by Jean-Georges, and a full suite of resort-style amenities, we are honored to welcome guests seeking refined comfort and authentic experiences in one of America’s most storied landscapes.”

“Joining Preferred Hotels & Resorts marks an exciting new chapter for Keswick Hall,” said Molly Hardie, owner of Keswick Hall. “From the very beginning, our vision has been to create a destination that honors the natural beauty and cultural richness of Virginia while offering a world-class hospitality experience. This partnership allows us to share Keswick Hall’s unique character and history with an even broader audience, and we look forward to welcoming new guests to discover the warmth, elegance, and authenticity that define our property.”

“Keswick Hall captures the essence of refined hospitality in one of America’s most historically rich regions,” said Dan Coyle, executive vice president of the United States and Canada for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Its combination of thoughtful design, exceptional amenities, and deep ties to Virginia’s natural landscape and legacy makes it a standout addition to our Legend Collection and a destination that speaks to travelers seeking meaningful luxury.”