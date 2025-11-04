PPHE Hotel Group Implements Oracle OPERA Cloud Platform

AUSTIN, Texas—PPHE Hotel Group has chosen the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform as its global property management system. By implementing the PMS across 18 properties with 5,200 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Italy, PPHE can standardize its business processes and optimize operational performance.

“At PPHE, we strive for excellence, and OPERA Cloud is helping us raise the bar even higher,” said Jawad Sabir, senior vice president of technology and business solutions, PPHE Hotel Group. “Having expanded mobile access to include data and tools spanning housekeeping and room cleaning priorities to loyalty rewards will help empower our associates to move seamlessly across the property and focus on activities that deliver the most value to our guests.”

A long-standing Oracle Hospitality OPERA 5 user, PPHE Hotel Group is migrating to OPERA Cloud PMS to eliminate the need for on-premises hardware. The platform’s all-in-one dashboards and mobile accessibility enable staff to minimize manual tasks and focus on delivering personalized experiences that exceed guest expectations.

PPHE is able to integrate its existing IT systems via open-source REST API’s to manage sales, reservations, loyalty, and front desk operations all from one platform. Leveraging the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP), PPHE will also gain access to new capabilities, including the customization of its operations through more than 1,000 pre-integrated business and customer services.

“PPHE is dedicated to delivering a differentiated and unique experience to its guests that can only be achieved with a modern, secure platform,” said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Commercial Cloud Applications. “With OPERA Cloud, PPHE will have the agility to continually innovate, and provide its staff at every level with the data and tools needed to exceed expectations during every stay, across every property.”