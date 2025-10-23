PPDS Debuts New Generation of Philips MediaSuite TVs

Amsterdam—PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, announced the latest advancements of its hospitality portfolio with the launch of two new integrated Google Cast, Airplay compatible, Netflix, and, now, Cloud gaming-ready Philips MediaSuite TV Series. The two new Philips MediaSuite models will be available in 2026.

As with previous and existing Philips MediaSuite models, the new 6000 and 7000 Series will ship Netflix-ready and, continuing as a complete Google-certified TV, Philips MediaSuite continues to provide the complete Google Mobile Services package, including Google Cast integrated technology as standard. Built into the TVs, guests can cast their preferred streaming accounts securely on the big screen. The package also brings guests secure access to thousands of popular apps on the Google Play store, providing even more entertainment options, including news, sports, games, YouTube, and many more.

Philips MediaSuite TVs are now also compatible with Apple AirPlay. With over 2.25 billion active Apple devices worldwide, Apple’s wireless streaming technology allows users to stream their audio, video, and photos directly to and through their Philips MediaSuite TV. All personal information is immediately deleted upon checkout, including any login information, for data security.

Gaming

The new Philips MediaSuite models extend beyond TV entertainment to support the popularity of online gaming. They come cloud gaming ready, offering hoteliers the option to offer guests easy access to their favorite games via their personal subscriptions, directly accessed on the big screen via the Cloud. Guests can either bring their own controller to use or the hotel may choose to have controllers available to lend or rent.

Speaking of the launch, Jeroen Verhaeghe, global director, product strategy and partnerships for professional TV at PPDS, commented, “In 2019, we launched the very first Philips MediaSuite, transforming the perception of traditional hotel TVs forever. For too long, hotel TVs had failed to keep pace with how guests want to consume and access their preferred content—whether linear, streaming, casting, or other online applications—and we changed that almost instantaneously. Now, we are changing it up again, going above and beyond to bring guests’ experiences up to date—not just matching their expectations, surpassing them.”

Audio

The new Philips MediaSuite TVs include a custom-engineered speaker for enhanced audio performance. Bluetooth headphone functionality also brings wireless freedom for guests and customers who prefer to connect their own wireless headphones. The Bluetooth connection is automatically severed at checkout.

Ambilight

The Philips MediaSuite 6000 Series includes Ambilight technology, creating illuminated and immersive experiences in the guestroom. The integrated Ambilight technology works by projecting lights from the LEDs at the back of the TV onto the wall behind. These dynamic lights change color and intensity to match what is happening on the screen in real time, creating an immersive ambient lighting effect. Ambilight also helps reduce eye strain.

Hoteliers can customize the lighting to suit their branding, together with the style or decor of each room, to create a unique atmosphere for guests.

Jan Van Hecke, global product manager for professional TV at PPDS, added, “Philips MediaSuite with Ambilight transforms the viewing experience in a way no others can. It’s something that must be experienced to be believed. Figures show that over 80 per cent of consumers who own a Philips Ambilight TV would purchase one again when it’s time to upgrade. With this new Series, hotel guests can experience the same benefits—and for those who don’t already have an Ambilight TV, it will open a new experience and bring excellent returns.”

Minimized Depth

Designed for places where space matters, the Philips MediaSuite 7000 Series UltraSlim will be available in an array of sizes, including 24 inches, and 32 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches (4K).

The 7000 Series is also protected against the harmful effects of sea air, whether at beachside resorts or on cruise ships, via an additional layer of conformal coating on the circuitry, helping to defend against the ingress of salt, dust, and humidity.

Philips MediaSuite TVs are designed to be easily integrated into the hotel’s IPTV setup, giving guests intuitive channel control while also offering operators the flexibility to manage services from a central location. The triple tuner within the TV also allows hotels to offer cable, satellite, and terrestrial services in one channel list.

Bandwidth Guard

Helping to control the amount of data used in any given guest room, the Bandwidth Guard on Philips MediaSuite TVs can be activated to limit demand on the network infrastructure, reducing data and optimizing the performance of every in-room TV. This also helps to reduce operating costs for hoteliers, lowering data purchasing requirements and allowing for less complex network topology.

Verhaeghe said, “Our new Bandwidth Guard has already been welcomed with enthusiasm by hotel groups and independents alike. This unique new feature will allow hotels—some of whom have not been able to invest in 4K models until now— to offer their guests 4K content without the requirement for a transition to fiber. It really does change the picture.”

Energy Efficiency

Both new Series of the next generation Philips MediaSuite TVs have enhanced performance while reducing energy consumption. The Ambilight LEDs on the Philips MediaSuite 6000 Series have been designed to consume little power.

The latest MediaSuite TVs can be managed remotely using PPDS’ CMND platform or via a Hotel PMS, helping to reduce site visits while enhancing staff efficiencies and reducing interruptions to guests.

Designed on an Android OS, firmware can be regularly updated with the latest features and functionality, extending product lifetime and reducing the need for unnecessary hardware upgrades and associated electronic waste.

Verhaeghe concluded, “The new Philips MediaSuite 6000 and 7000 Series indisputably make this our—and the industry’s—most advanced and diverse range of dedicated hotel TVs yet. Our ambition is always to lead, never to follow. We’ve taken our time, taken feedback from partners and customers, and used our expertise in the hospitality industry to take this already market-leading range of TVs to even greater levels, bringing greater value to hotels around the world.”

Philips MediaSuite 6000 Series Ambilight

Enhanced viewing with immersive Ambilight.

Stream effortlessly with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay, as well as Netflix-ready to log in.

Access thousands of apps via Google Play.

Ready for Cloud gaming.

Bluetooth headphone feature.

Compatible with leading IPTV systems offering custom UX.

Bandwidth Guard cuts network strain and reduces costs.

Philips MediaSuite 7000 Series UltraSlim