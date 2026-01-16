Portman Shares Details of Its Hospitality Financing Activity in 2025

ATLANTA, Georgia—Portman announced that it executed over $680 million in hospitality financing activity in 2025 across acquisitions, refinancing, and loan modifications. Among the activity was a $237.5 million refinancing of the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City. The original construction loan was refinanced with a SASB CMBS loan while keeping the existing CPACE loan in place from the original financing.

Last summer, Portman acquired the Westin Cincinnati, a 456-key, full-service hotel. The deal marked Portman’s first hotel acquisition and the official launch of its value-add acquisition strategy.

“Last year’s financing activity is a direct result of Portman’s focus on its hotel investment management capabilities,” said Kaunteya Chitnis, managing director of hospitality at Portman. “This execution further reinforces our position of long-term hotel ownership to achieve long-term returns. Portman has a 70-year legacy in hospitality, and our team is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the hotel space, whether we are enhancing returns on existing assets, pursuing ground-up development, or executing value-add hotel acquisitions.”

Portman’s hospitality portfolio includes seven hotels across five markets, totaling more than 3,000 rooms and over $1 billion in assets under management.

“Hotels are resilient,” continued Chitnis. “Despite short-term macro headwinds, we continue to see upward trends in consumer spending and a growing demand for the experiential economy, which, coupled with a favorable long-term supply story, are positive bellwethers for the future growth of the industry. Looking ahead, we will focus on growing Portman’s hotel portfolio by making strategic acquisitions that leverage our team’s unique capabilities and add long-term value.”