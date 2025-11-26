NEW YORK, New York—PMZ Realty Capital LLC announced that it has closed a $12 million bridge loan for the Hilton Garden Inn Bel Air, located in Bel Air, Maryland. The financing was secured through a private lender and marks the second transaction PMZ has executed for the same client this year.

The Hilton Garden Inn Bel Air opened in 2022, during the pandemic, and continues to ramp up its operations. This new bridge loan replaces a prior facility with a higher interest rate, providing the borrower with significant interest rate savings while also offering enhanced flexibility in terms of prepayment. The structure is designed to support the hotel’s ongoing growth.

“This transaction delivers meaningful interest rate savings and provides the borrower with the flexibility they need as the property continues to ramp up,” said Peter Berk, president of PMZ Realty Capital LLC—Hotel Finance Group. “Closing two financings for the same client in one year highlights our ability to build lasting relationships and structure creative solutions that meet both borrower and lender objectives.”

The 83-room Hilton Garden Inn Bel Air includes a heated indoor pool, fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi, free parking, EV charging stations, the Garden Grill & Bar, and 2,200 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. The property is located off I-95, near Aberdeen Proving Ground, Phillips Army Airfield, Cedar Lane Regional Park, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, and Downtown Bel Air.