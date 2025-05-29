CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND—PM Hotel Group announced that it has expanded its management portfolio with the addition of Hotel Burg, a new luxury boutique hotel opening in August 2025 in Virginia’s wine and hunt country.

“Hotel Burg exemplifies the type of lifestyle-driven, experiential property that aligns with our vision for strategic growth,” said Paul Sacco, chief growth and development officer, PM Hotel Group. “With its refined design, strong sense of place, and exceptional culinary program, this hotel is an exciting addition to our expanding portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic region.”

The 39-room Hotel Burg highlights Loudoun County’s equestrian and vinicultural heritage. Interiors are inspired by Ralph Lauren’s classic aesthetic and include layered textures and original works by regional artists. The hotel’s eight suites—each named for native trees—reinforce its deep connection to place. At the center of the guest experience is The Huntōn, a signature dining destination led by Michelin-starred chef Vincent Badiee. The restaurant offers open-fire cooking, game meats, foraged herbs, and locally sourced produce. Additionally, The Diana Lounge serves bites and craft cocktails, and guests can enjoy a rooftop bar.

Hotel Burg also introduces The Chase, a private members’ club offering curated programming, a speakeasy, workspaces, and wellness amenities including an infrared sauna. Just outside town, guests can access The Manor 1858, a 22-acre event venue with a restored 19th-century stone barn, making it a fitting location for weddings, retreats, and private gatherings.

The hotel marks a strategic addition to PM Hotel Group’s growing presence in Virginia, where the company continues to develop a portfolio of diverse properties.