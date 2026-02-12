CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced the appointment of Steve Marino as vice president of information technology + hotel systems. Marino brings more than 25 years of experience from Marriott International, where he held 14 leadership roles supporting enterprise technology and hotel operations across brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Starwood, Select Service, Extended Stay, Full Service, and Gaylord Hotels.

“Steve’s depth of experience across both enterprise technology and hotel operations makes him an outstanding addition to our executive team,” said Jim O’Hara, chief financial officer, PM Hotel Group. “His ability to align technology investment with operational performance will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform and strengthen support for our hotels and ownership partners.”

Most recently, Marino served as vice president, U.S. & Canada IT, at Marriott International, overseeing technology strategy, operations, and support for more than 700 managed properties and 6,000 franchised hotels. He led geographically dispersed teams across in-market, above-property, and headquarters functions.

In his new role, Marino will oversee all aspects of IT infrastructure, hotel systems, cybersecurity, and technology innovation across PM Hotel Group’s portfolio. His leadership will play a key role in advancing the company’s technology strategy while enhancing operational consistency and the overall guest experience.