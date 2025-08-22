CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced the opening of Cambria Hotel Portland Pearl District. Situated in the city’s Pearl District, the new property marks a strategic addition to PM Hotel Group’s portfolio.

“The addition of Cambria Hotel Portland Pearl District to the PM Hotel Group portfolio marks an important milestone in our continued growth across key regional markets,” said Paul Sacco, chief growth and development officer of PM Hotel Group. “Portland’s Pearl District embodies a unique blend of culture, innovation, and lifestyle that resonates with today’s travelers, and we look forward to delivering an authentic hospitality experience in this thriving neighborhood.”

The property is located steps from restaurants, galleries, and attractions in Downtown Portland, and it offers proximity to the Oregon Convention Center. The 178-room hotel offers design-forward furnishings and spa-inspired bathrooms. The hotel’s on-site restaurant and bar, Recess, serves locally inspired dishes and craft cocktails. Additional amenities include a fitness studio, pet-friendly room options, 1,350 square feet of flexible meeting spaces, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a marketplace with snacks, drinks, and essentials.

The new Cambria Hotel Portland Pearl District joins PM Hotel Group’s existing properties in the region, including Aloft Portland Airport, Hampton Inn Portland Airport, Holiday Inn Wilsonville, and Sheraton Portland Airport.