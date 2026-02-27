PM Hotel Group Announces Brand Transition of Hotel Arboretum

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced the brand transition of Hotel Arboretum to City Express by Marriott Washington, DC Northeast. The repositioning introduces the City Express by Marriott flag to Northeast Washington, D.C. The property is owned by Rocks Hospitality and offers convenient access to Capitol Hill, Union Station, federal offices, and the U.S. National Arboretum.

“The transition to City Express by Marriott Washington, DC Northeast represents a strategic repositioning in one of the country’s most dynamic and resilient lodging markets,” said Paul Sacco, chief growth and development officer of PM Hotel Group. “By aligning the property with Marriott’s powerful global distribution platform and the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, we are enhancing its appeal to corporate, government, and group travelers while delivering a refreshed, modern experience. We are enthused to build upon our long-term partnership with Marriott and Rocks Hospitality.”

As part of the brand transition, the hotel is undergoing updates to guestrooms and public spaces, introducing a refreshed design, updated furnishings, and streamlined functionality. The property’s location along New York Avenue NE offers connectivity to downtown Washington, D.C., major government agencies, Union Station, and key demand drivers throughout the metropolitan area. Its proximity to Capitol Hill and federal offices positions the hotel to capture continued government and contractor business.