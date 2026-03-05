CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced the appointment of Kirk Pederson as chief operating officer. In his new role, Pederson will oversee hotel operations and commercial strategy across the entire PM Hotel Group portfolio.

“Kirk brings a rare combination of institutional ownership experience and on-the-ground operational leadership,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “As our platform continues to grow in scale and complexity, having a leader who understands both capital expectations and day-to-day performance will be critical to maintaining the level of discipline and accountability our owners expect.”

Most recently, Pederson served as president of Sightline Hospitality, a third-party management company. Under his leadership, Sightline Hospitality expanded its management platform and deepened owner relationships, leading to the merger with PM Hotel Group in 2024.

Before Sightline Hospitality, Pederson held senior acquisitions and asset management roles with Morgan Stanley Real Estate Funds, Prime Property Fund, and other institutional investment vehicles. He has directly overseen more than $5 billion in hotel and resort assets throughout the United States and Mexico. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade in development and asset management roles with American General Hospitality, MeriStar Hospitality Corp., and Interstate Hotels & Resorts.