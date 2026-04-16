CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced that it has assumed management of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Tysons Corner, a 234-suite, full-service hotel in Tysons, Virginia.

Positioned between downtown Washington, D.C. and Washington Dulles International Airport, the hotel offers access to the Silver Line Metro via the nearby Spring Hill station. The property draws a mix of corporate, group, and transient demand driven by nearby Fortune 500 offices and government contractors.

“Embassy Suites Tysons Corner is a strong addition in a market where we have deep experience, making it a natural fit for our portfolio,” said Paul Sacco, chief growth and development officer of PM Hotel Group. “The property is well-suited to capture demand across corporate, group, and leisure travel, and we see clear opportunities to build on its existing performance.”

The hotel includes two-room suites along with meeting and event space suited for corporate functions, conferences, and social gatherings, supporting a range of group demand in the Tysons market.

Advertisement

PM Hotel Group will focus on aligning sales, revenue management, and marketing efforts to strengthen performance and drive incremental revenue across group and transient segments. The addition of Embassy Suites by Hilton Tysons Corner expands PM Hotel Group’s presence in the Washington, D.C. metro area, strengthening its regional portfolio alongside properties including The River Inn, Hotel Hive, and The Normandy Hotel.