Placemakr Launches First Arizona Pop-Up Property in Downtown Phoenix

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Placemakr, a flexible-use hospitality and multifamily platform, today announced its entrance into the Arizona market with the launch of a new pop-up property in downtown Phoenix. Developed by GMH, the property brings Placemakr’s signature hospitality-meets-residential experience to a premier location surrounded by major business and entertainment hubs. 

Located at 311 North 1st Avenue, the Phoenix pop-up features 120 units across studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms in a larger complex of 769 units. The building is designed to serve a new generation of travelers looking for the comforts of home with the elevated amenities of a boutique hotel. During this limited-time pop-up, guests can enjoy the property’s full set of amenities, including the pool, outdoor terrace, fitness center, and co-working spaces, while staying steps from the Phoenix Convention Center, Footprint Center, and Chase Field. 

“We’re excited to be making our debut in Phoenix and continuing to grow across the Southwest,” said Jason Fudin, CEO and co-founder of Placemakr. “It’s a great market with a lot of energy, and this building gives us a chance to deliver the kind of flexible, hospitality-style experience our guests are looking for in a city that really blends business and leisure travel. GMH has a history of building amenity-rich buildings near bustling university hubs, and this project is just another example of their talented execution.” 

Placemakr’s Phoenix pop-up is tailored to meet the needs of the “bleisure” traveler, guests who are in town for business but eager to explore local attractions after hours, as well as vacationers seeking apartment-style accommodations downtown. With stays ranging from one night to one year, the property offers a richly curated, flexible living experience for a wide range of visitors. 

This announcement marks the latest addition to Placemakr’s growing portfolio, alongside other recent launches in San Antonio, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, and more. The Phoenix location further demonstrates the company’s commitment to unlocking value in dynamic submarkets and delivering stays for both leisure and business travelers. 

